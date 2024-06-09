 Skip navigation
2024 INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Jamie Chadwick is first woman to win on Indy NXT road course, leading every lap from pole at Road America
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Alexander Zverev for first French Open title
nbc_smx_postthunder250recap_240608.jpg
Motocross 2024 Thunder Valley 250 points, results: Chance Hymas scores first moto win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_linngrantwin_240609.jpg
Grant makes history again at Scandinavian Mixed
nbc_imsa_vpohiorace1and2hl_240609.jpg
HLs: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio
nbc_cyc_criteriumdauphine8_240609.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Linn Grant wins on DP World Tour again after shocking finish

  
Published June 9, 2024 01:42 PM
Grant makes history again at Scandinavian Mixed
June 9, 2024 12:31 PM
The Golf Central crew recaps Linn Grant's victory in the DP World Tour Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, where she became the first female winner in DP World Tour history following Sebastian Soderberg's final round collapse.

HELSINGBORG, Sweden — Linn Grant of Sweden chipped in for birdie on the final hole Sunday to repeat her landmark feat by winning the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, her second time winning an official DP World Tour event.

It was a stunning hometown win for Grant, who started the final round 11 shots behind and closed with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory over Sebastian Soderberg and Calum Hill.

Soderberg missed a 15-inch putt that would have forced a playoff.

Grant also won the mixed tournament two years ago. It is co-sanctioned by the European tour and the Ladies European Tour, with men and women playing the same course for the same trophy and same purse. The women played a shorter set of tees.

Soderberg had a shocker of a final round, closing with a 77. He had a one-shot lead playing the par-4 18th at Vasatorps Golfklubb when he went into a bunker. He blasted out to 25 feet, missed the par putt and then his bogey putt from 15 inches spun all the way around and out of the cup.

His double bogey gave Grant the title.

“Honestly I just tried to go out today and give myself an opportunity,” Grant said. “I didn’t even think that I had the chance of winning — 11 shots is a huge gap. So I just wanted to go out, have fun and make as many birdies as possible, and enjoy it with my brother on the bag and being at home.

“It turned out to be an incredible day.”

Hill birdied three of his last six holes for a 69 and tied for second.