LIV’s David Puig punches major-championship ticket in Malaysia

  
Published February 18, 2024 07:47 AM

David Puig is headed to Royal Troon.

The 22-year-old LIV Golf member from Spain began the year not qualified for any of pro golf’s four major championships. He now can count on the Open Championship after winning the IRS Prima Malaysian Open, an Open Qualifying Series event, on Sunday in Seri Kembangan, Malaysia.

Puig made the cut on the number at The Mines Resort and Golf Club before rattling off back-to-back 9-under 62s with no bogeys on the weekend to post 23 under to win by two shots over runner-up Jeunghun Wang, who also qualified for The Open along with Denwit Boriboonsub. Both players closed in 61.

“It feels great, weird feeling for sure,” Puig said afterward, having now gone 14 straight world-ranked events without a missed cut to begin his pro career. “We almost missed the cut. I was kind of playing good, but I kind of messed up. We actually finished Round 2 good, and the weekend was just insane. I mean, 18 birdies, no bogeys, in 36 holes was unbelievable.

“And getting that Open spot is super cool, I came here for that.”

Puig, who joined LIV full-time out of Arizona State last year, is the third LIV player in as many OQS events to win. Joaquin Niemann won the Australian Open and Dean Burmester captured the Joburg Open to each punch their tickets to Troon.

The Open field now features 13 LIV players.