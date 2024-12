LPGA Final Qualifying: Full field, format, number of cards available

Ninety-nine players will battle for at least 25 LPGA cards as LPGA Final Qualifying gets underway on Thursday in Mobile, Alabama.

The 90-hole qualifying tournament, formerly known as Q-Series, will be contested over five days at Magnolia Grove Golf Course’s Falls and Crossings layouts, which are part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The top 25 finishers and ties after five rounds will receive LPGA status in Category 14 while every player who completes at least 72 holes gets full Epson Tour status.

The field is comprised of qualifiers who advanced through second stage, or LPGA Qualifying, as well as LPGA players finishing Nos. 101-150 in CME points this past season, Epson Tour players finishing Nos. 11-35 and Nos. 1-10 on the latest Ladies European Tour Order of Merit. Among those advancing through second stage were three college players – Julia Lopez Ramirez, Adela Cernousek and Zoe Campos – all top-10 amateurs who had to turn pro in order to compete at Final Qualifying.

Polly Mack, who finished at No. 101 in CME points this year is entered, as are notable recent LPGA members such as Azahara Munoz, Jennifer Chang, Maria Fassi, Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Dewi Weber, Alexandra Forsterling, Sophia Popov and No. 150 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.

Here is the full 99-player field, listed in alphabetical order:

Chanoknan Angurasaranee

Dottie Ardina

Saki Baba

Ana Belac

Sara Byrne

Zoe Antoinette Campos

Adela Cernousek

Briana Chacon

Jennifer Chang

Anne Chen

Robyn Choi

Monet Chun

Karen Chung

Hailee Cooper

Daniela Darquea

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Josee Doyon

Maria Fassi

Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio

Isabella Fierro

Alexandra Forsterling

Isi Gabsa

Mariel Galdiano

Sofia Garcia

Melanie Green

Julia Gregg

Erika Hara

Alice Hewson

Becca Huffer

Akie Iwai

Chisato Iwai

Julia Johnson

Soo Bin Joo

Sarah Kahn

Haeji Kang

Minji Kang

Gurleen Kaur

Gina Kim

Aline Krauter

Mina Kreiter

Pinyada Kuvanun

Yeji Kwon

Ashley Lau

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Amy Lee

Sehee Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Amelia Lewis

Heather Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Roberta Liti

Mary Liu

Siyun Liu

Yu Liu

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Polly Mack

Lindsey McCurdy

Caley McGinty

Angelica Moresco

Benedetta Moresco

Azahara Munoz

Kaitlyn Papp Budde

Kumkang Park

Valery Plata

Sophia Popov

Yue Ren

Mimi Rhodes

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Alena Sharp

Bi Shin

Erika Smith

Kate Smith-Stroh

Gigi Stoll

Latanna Stone

Maddie Szeryk

Chiara Tamburlini

Shannon Tan

Carla Tejedo Mulet

Kaleigh Telfer

Gabriella Then

Savannah Vilaubi

Samantha Vodry

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Lauren Walsh

Miranda Wang

Dewi Weber

Sarah White

Suzuka Yamaguchi

Miyu Yamashita

Jing Yan

Ina Yoon

Yuri Yoshida

Liqi Zeng

Michelle Zhang

Yue Zhang