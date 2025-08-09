FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, how to watch first playoff event

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Hangtown 2023 Jett Lawrence stands at the gate
2025 Ironman 450 Qualification: The Big Three top Q1’s chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Hammaker injury
2025 Ironman Motocross 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker winds up on top after two sessions.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Kershaw beats Scherzer in Cooperstown matchup as Betts’ homer powers Dodgers past Blue Jays

Top Clips

sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Hangtown 2023 Jett Lawrence stands at the gate
2025 Ironman 450 Qualification: The Big Three top Q1’s chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Hammaker injury
2025 Ironman Motocross 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker winds up on top after two sessions.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Kershaw beats Scherzer in Cooperstown matchup as Betts’ homer powers Dodgers past Blue Jays

Top Clips

sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, how to watch first playoff event

  
Published August 9, 2025 10:43 AM
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind 'figured out'
August 8, 2025 08:25 PM
Golf Central analyzes how Tommy Fleetwood excelled in "every facet" of his game in Round 2 at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship before the 34-year-old shares what helped him take the lead going into Saturday.

After the second round concluded Saturday morning, Round 3 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, got underway in Memphis, Tennessee. Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock have the coverage from TPC Southwind. Here’s how you can watch:

Friday, Aug. 8

Round 3 tee times at TPC Southwind

Time
TeePlayers
10:40 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Matt Fitzpatrick

Taylor Pendrith

10:40 AM
EDT		10

Harris English

Max Greyserman

Aaron Rai

10:52 AM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Nick Taylor

Kevin Yu

10:52 AM
EDT		10

Jason Day

Ryan Gerard

Corey Conners

11:04 AM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Matti Schmid

Denny McCarthy

11:04 AM
EDT		10

J.T. Poston

Jordan Spieth

Hideki Matsuyama

11:16 AM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

11:16 AM
EDT		10

Patrick Rodgers

Davis Riley

Xander Schauffele

11:28 AM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Harry Hall

Thomas Detry

11:28 AM
EDT		10

Mackenzie Hughes

Brian Campbell

Justin Thomas

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Ben Griffin

Rickie Fowler

11:40 AM
EDT		10

Stephan Jaeger

Sam Stevens

Sam Burns

11:52 AM
EDT		1

Chris Kirk

Wyndham Clark

Sungjae Im

11:52 AM
EDT		10

Shane Lowry

Cam Davis

Jake Knapp

12:04 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Cameron Young

Sepp Straka

12:04 PM
EDT		10

Viktor Hovland

Keegan Bradley

Nico Echavarria

12:16 PM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Si Woo Kim

Ludvig Åberg

12:16 PM
EDT		10

Joe Highsmith

Aldrich Potgieter

Daniel Berger

12:28 PM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Bud Cauley

Scottie Scheffler

12:28 PM
EDT		10

Ryan Fox

Erik van Rooyen

Michael Kim

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Kurt Kitayama

Andrew Novak

12:40 PM
EDT		10

Chris Gotterup

Tom Hoge

Min Woo Lee

12:52 PM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Collin Morikawa