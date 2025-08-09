FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, how to watch first playoff event
After the second round concluded Saturday morning, Round 3 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the PGA Tour’s first playoff event, got underway in Memphis, Tennessee. Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock have the coverage from TPC Southwind. Here’s how you can watch:
Friday, Aug. 8
Round 3 tee times at TPC Southwind
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Matt Fitzpatrick
Taylor Pendrith
|10:40 AM
EDT
|10
Harris English
Max Greyserman
Aaron Rai
|10:52 AM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Nick Taylor
Kevin Yu
|10:52 AM
EDT
|10
Jason Day
Ryan Gerard
Corey Conners
|11:04 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Matti Schmid
Denny McCarthy
|11:04 AM
EDT
|10
J.T. Poston
Jordan Spieth
Hideki Matsuyama
|11:16 AM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Patrick Cantlay
Robert MacIntyre
|11:16 AM
EDT
|10
Patrick Rodgers
Davis Riley
Xander Schauffele
|11:28 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Harry Hall
Thomas Detry
|11:28 AM
EDT
|10
Mackenzie Hughes
Brian Campbell
Justin Thomas
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Ben Griffin
Rickie Fowler
|11:40 AM
EDT
|10
Stephan Jaeger
Sam Stevens
Sam Burns
|11:52 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Kirk
Wyndham Clark
Sungjae Im
|11:52 AM
EDT
|10
Shane Lowry
Cam Davis
Jake Knapp
|12:04 PM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Cameron Young
Sepp Straka
|12:04 PM
EDT
|10
Viktor Hovland
Keegan Bradley
Nico Echavarria
|12:16 PM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Si Woo Kim
Ludvig Åberg
|12:16 PM
EDT
|10
Joe Highsmith
Aldrich Potgieter
Daniel Berger
|12:28 PM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Bud Cauley
Scottie Scheffler
|12:28 PM
EDT
|10
Ryan Fox
Erik van Rooyen
Michael Kim
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Kurt Kitayama
Andrew Novak
|12:40 PM
EDT
|10
Chris Gotterup
Tom Hoge
Min Woo Lee
|12:52 PM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Justin Rose
Collin Morikawa