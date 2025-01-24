 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LPGA removes tournament from schedule due to failed payments

  
Published January 24, 2025 05:32 PM

The LPGA will begin its season next week with one fewer tournament on the schedule.

The LPGA announced Friday that the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, previously scheduled for March 20-23 at Palos Verdes Golf Club southwest of Los Angeles, will not be held as originally planned. The cancellation, according to the LPGA, was “unavoidable due to the event underwriter failing to fulfill any portion of its payment obligations to the LPGA Tour for the 2024 and 2025 events.”

The tournament, won last year by Nelly Korda, debuted in 2018 as the Hugel-JTBC LA Open, but title sponsorship was taken over last year by Fir Hills, a Silicon Valley-based investment firm, with World Golf Hall of Famer Seri Pak serving as tournament host.

The LPGA did not rule out re-adding the tournament to its schedule at a later date.

“We are deeply disappointed to announce this year’s Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship will not go forward in March,” said Liz Moore, the LPGA’s interim commissioner. “We apologize for the impact this has on our players, as well as on our fans, partners and volunteers. We also want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff and members at Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, and tournament operator, Outlyr, for their exceptional partnership and hospitality. It is our intention to return to Palos Verdes in the future to host title sponsor, Fir Hills, once again alongside these great partners. We remain dedicated to bringing this event back to our schedule to honor the incredible legacy of Seri Pak, who has been a wonderful ambassador for the game and this event.”

This cancellation particularly affects LPGA members who aren’t qualified for the winners-only Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which starts next Thursday, and three limited-field events in Asia beginning in late February. There are just three full-field tournaments before the season’s first major, the April 24-27 Chevron Championship.