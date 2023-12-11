 Skip navigation
Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Basketball Pickups: Isaiah Hartenstein set to see expanded role for Knicks
Bryce Young.jpg
Bryce Young Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl's Road to the Dome Tour
Kedren Young.jpg
Kedren Young Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockupbucs_231211.jpg
Buccaneers control own destiny in NFC South
nbc_roto_btetexans_231211.jpg
Texans betting market craters with Stroud's injury
nbc_roto_btemvp_231211.jpg
Why the chase for NFL MVP is a three-man race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ludvig Åberg makes caddie change, tabs PGA Tour veteran as replacement

  
Published December 11, 2023 08:00 AM
The RSM Classic - Final Round

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden and his caddie walk the 18th fairway during the final round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When Ludvig Åberg tees it up at The Sentry next month in Kapalua, he will do so with a new face on the bag.

GolfChannel.com has learned that the 24-year-old Swedish Ryder Cupper has parted ways with caddie Jack Clarke and will replace Clarke with veteran PGA Tour looper Joe Skovron.

Clarke’s fianceé, LPGA player Madelene Sagström, who teamed with Åberg at this past week’s Grant Thornton Invitational, told Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers in Naples, Florida, that the team event would be Clarke’s last with Åberg and that Clarke did not currently have plans to take on another bag. Multiple sources also shared that Skovron, the longtime bagman of Rickie Fowler and who most recently has caddied for Tom Kim, was tabbed as Clarke’s replacement.

GolfChannel.com reached out to Åberg’s agent, who confirmed the change.

Clarke, a former professional golfer who only a few years ago shifted his focus to caddying, had worked for Åberg since the Texas Tech product turned pro in June. Clarke looped for both of Åberg’s wins, at the DP World Tour’s European Masters and PGA Tour’s RSM Classic, as well as the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Skovron and Fowler ended their 13-year partnership in August 2022, and a month later Skovron hopped on Kim’s bag, starting with that summer’s Presidents Cup. Kim has since won twice on the PGA Tour.

Åberg, a projected superstar and already knocking on the door of the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 30, has yet to play in a major championship, though that will change at next year’s Masters. Skovron, meanwhile, has caddied in over 50 majors.