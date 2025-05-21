 Skip navigation
Luke Clanton named NCAA DI player of the year with Ben Hogan Award

  
Published May 21, 2025 10:33 AM

The amazing year of Luke Clanton hit another high note when the Florida State junior was selected for the Ben Hogan Award as the top college player based on performances in college, amateur and professional events.

Clanton is the No. 1 player in the amateur ranking and No. 1 in the PGA Tour University, already securing a PGA Tour card after the NCAAs end next week.

Clanton already has two runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour, at the John Deere Classic and the RSM Classic, and he has two other top 10s playing on sponsor exemptions. Not since Jack Nicklaus in 1961 has an amateur had at least three top 10s on the PGA Tour in the same season.

Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two
Luke Clanton finally has his PGA Tour card, but he’s so much more than that
The Florida State junior’s journey to Tour membership started on artificial greens in Hialeah, Florida, and ended Friday, not too far away, at PGA National.

He has four wins this year at Florida State, most recently at the NCAA regional. The NCAA Championship starts later this week at La Costa Resort north of San Diego.

Clanton is the second Florida State player to win the award, joining John Pak in 2021.