Max Homa celebrates like he won the claret jug with 29-footer to make Open cut

  
Published July 19, 2024 04:06 PM
July 19, 2024 03:28 PM
It means something to make the cut in a major, and Max Homa's reaction to his 29-footer to continue his weekend at The Open Championship is proof.

Max Homa appeared headed home. Thanks to a double bogey at the fifth and a triple bogey at the 12th, Homa was outside the projected cut line late Friday at The Open Championship.

He then birdied the par-5 16th to get one off the number and faced a 29-footer for birdie at the par-4 18th to make it to the weekend at Royal Troon.

Not only did Homa make the putt, he celebrated as if he won the claret jug.

Homa’s 1-over 72 put him at 6 over for the championship and earned him two more rounds on the western Scottish links.

Homa collected his first-ever top-10 in a major last year at Royal Liverpool. He followed that with a T-3 at the Masters and a T-35 at the PGA, before missing the cut at the U.S. Open.