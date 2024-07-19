Max Homa celebrates like he won the claret jug with 29-footer to make Open cut

Max Homa appeared headed home. Thanks to a double bogey at the fifth and a triple bogey at the 12th, Homa was outside the projected cut line late Friday at The Open Championship.

He then birdied the par-5 16th to get one off the number and faced a 29-footer for birdie at the par-4 18th to make it to the weekend at Royal Troon.

Not only did Homa make the putt, he celebrated as if he won the claret jug.

Max Homa drills it from long range on 18 to MAKE THE CUT! 🔥👏



📺: @peacock | #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/6Sk6FUgH1p — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 19, 2024

Homa’s 1-over 72 put him at 6 over for the championship and earned him two more rounds on the western Scottish links.

Homa collected his first-ever top-10 in a major last year at Royal Liverpool. He followed that with a T-3 at the Masters and a T-35 at the PGA, before missing the cut at the U.S. Open.