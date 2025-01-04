Mustachioed Keegan Bradley literally dreaming about Ryder Cup

There is no bigger sports fan in professional golf than Keegan Bradley, so it should have been no surprise that superstition crept in when he was asked Friday at The Sentry about his new mustache.

“I did it as a joke to my wife and family, and they all thought it was funny and liked it. Then now that I’ve played a couple good rounds I’m getting nervous, I’m going to have to keep this thing for awhile,” Bradley said following a second-round 64 that moved him three off the lead in the season-opener.

Bradley has been impressively consistent since the PGA of America named him the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, and despite the obvious distractions that come with the job, he has been able to remain focused on his game.

He won the BMW Championship in August and secured the winning point for the U.S. Presidents Cup team in Montreal in September. Bradley admitted, however, that this year’s Ryder Cup is always on his mind. In fact, he conceded that he’s had Ryder Cup dreams the last few months.

“I had a dream last night, a Ryder Cup dream last night,” Bradley said. “I just have ‘em all the time. That I’m dreaming about, well, one, I can’t get to the course, like one of those, and I’m like stressed out. But I dream about being at Bethpage a lot, it’s constantly on my mind.”