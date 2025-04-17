 Skip navigation
Rockingham Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Xfinity, Trucks and ARCA East

  
Published April 17, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR will return to Rockingham Speedway with its national series for the first time in over a decade.

For the first time since 2013, the Truck Series will practice, qualify and race Friday at the track popularly known as “The Rock.”

The track, which is located about 70 miles southeast of Charlotte in Rockingham, North Carolina, will play host to the ARCA Menards East and Xfinity series in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader that has been announced as a sellout.

On Feb. 22, 2004, Matt Kenseth won the most recent Cup race at The Rock, which played host to NASCAR’s premier series from 1965-2004. Jamie McMurray won the most recent Xfinity race at Rockingham on Feb. 21, 2004.

Cup Series veterans Kasey Kahne (2012) and Kyle Larson ('13) won the most recent truck races at Rockingham. There are no Cup drivers entered in the Truck or Xfinity series this weekend.

Once barely classified as a speedway (1 mile and above), Rockingham now barely meets the requirements of a short track. The oval is measured at 0.94 miles, slightly shorter than its former 1.017-mile length.

Rockingham Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, April 18

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series
  • 12 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — ARCA East practice
  • 12:30 - 1:20 p.m. — Truck Series practice, FS2
  • 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying, FS2
  • 3:05 - 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (CW App)
  • 5 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 188 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 19

Garage open

  • 6:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — ARCA East Series

Track activity

  • 9:30 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. — ARCA East practice
  • 10:35 - 10:55 a.m. — ARCA East qualifying
  • 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 1 p.m. — ARCA East race (125 laps, 117.5 miles, Flo Racing, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 235 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 120; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and winds south to southwest at 10-15 mph. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with no chance of rain at the green flag of the truck race.

Saturday: Overcast with a stray shower or possible thunderstorm and a high of 83 degrees with winds west to southwest at 5-10 mph. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the green flag of the Xfinity race.