Nelly Korda has player of the year all but wrapped, but Lydia Ko makes for a good debate

The case for LPGA Tour player of the year could be compelling if it were decided by a vote of the players instead of a points system.

As it stands, Nelly Korda has virtually locked up the award for the first time. Lydia Ko would have to win four more tournaments the rest of the season, and she is playing in only two of them. Two other players, Ayaka Furue and Haeran Ryu, would have to win out.

Korda winning would not elicit much of a debate. Her six victories this year include a major at The Chevron Championship, and she tied an LPGA record by winning five in a row that brought much-needed attention to the LPGA.

Ko has won four times this year, including the AIG Women’s Open at St. Andrews . The LPGA remarkably counts only three wins toward the points-based award. Left out is that shiny gold medal at the Olympics .

How would the players vote?

The benefit of using points is eliminating subjectivity. The PGA Tour uses a player vote, and it was surprising last year when Scottie Scheffler with his two wins captured the award over Jon Rahm , whose four wins included the Masters.

Scheffler’s consistency — the best statistical season since peak Tiger Woods — was a big factor. Unknown was whether Rahm lost votes by defecting to LIV Golf in the middle of the voting.

Ko might be the first to agree Korda is deserving of the award. It’s also likely the Kiwi wouldn’t trade her season. Golf is about trophies, and it’s also about moments. Ko had some big ones.

Her gold medal in Paris, which followed a bronze in Tokyo and a silver in Rio de Janeiro, made her eligible for the LPGA Hall of Fame. Winning another major was big, but winning at St. Andrews is next level.

The Golf Writers Association of America will decide at year’s end through a vote.

The PGA Tour, meanwhile, might have a similar argument. Scheffler is the likely choice for another stunning statistical year, this time to go along with seven victories, including the Masters and The Players Championship, and four signature events.

He also won the Olympic gold medal with a 62 in the final round.

Xander Schauffele won only twice, but they were majors at the PGA Championship and The Open. And players tend to put the most weight on majors.

No PGA Tour member has ever won two majors in the same year without being voted player of the year (Nick Faldo was not a member in 1990). Then again, it could be a measure of whether players really put The Players on par with a major.

Voting for PGA Tour player of the year doesn’t start until after the season ends on Nov. 24.

This would seem to an easy choice — at least Schauffele thinks so. He was asked Tuesday in Japan what it would take to win the award next year.

“It seems I need to have the best career ever,” he said. “I just had my best career ever and wasn’t really close.”