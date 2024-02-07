No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad, two defending champs highlight Augusta National Women’s Amateur field

This year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur is the strongest ever.

Each of the top 43 eligible amateurs in the final World Amateur Golf Ranking of 2023 have accepted invitations to compete in the fifth edition of the premier women’s amateur event, which will be played April 3-6 at both Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, and Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia.

Among this year’s participants are two past champions, Tsubasa Kajitani (2021) and Anna Davis (2022), as well as world No. 1 amateur Ingrid Lindblad, who will be making her fourth career start after top-3 finishes in 2021 and 2022.

The first two rounds at Champions Retreat will be broadcast on Golf Channel while NBC Sports will televise the final round at Augusta National, which will follow a Friday practice round per usual.

Here is a look at the full 72-player field: