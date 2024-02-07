No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad, two defending champs highlight Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
This year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur is the strongest ever.
Each of the top 43 eligible amateurs in the final World Amateur Golf Ranking of 2023 have accepted invitations to compete in the fifth edition of the premier women’s amateur event, which will be played April 3-6 at both Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, and Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia.
Among this year’s participants are two past champions, Tsubasa Kajitani (2021) and Anna Davis (2022), as well as world No. 1 amateur Ingrid Lindblad, who will be making her fourth career start after top-3 finishes in 2021 and 2022.
The first two rounds at Champions Retreat will be broadcast on Golf Channel while NBC Sports will televise the final round at Augusta National, which will follow a Friday practice round per usual.
Here is a look at the full 72-player field:
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|Yuna Araki
|Japan
|Kajsa Arwefjall
|Sweden
|Amari Avery
|USA
|Helen Briem
|Germany
|Phoebe Brinker
|USA
|Zoe Antoinette Campos
|USA
|Jensen Castle
|USA
|Leigh Chien
|USA
|Gianna Clemente
|USA
|Hailee Cooper
|USA
|Hannah Darling
|Scotland
|Anna Davis
|USA
|Sadie Englemann
|USA
|Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
|Spain
|Maisie Filler
|USA
|Francesa Fiorellini
|Italy
|Laney Frye
|USA
|Eila Galitsky
|Thailand
|Megha Ganne
|USA
|Melanie Green
|USA
|Charlotte Heath
|England
|Rachel Heck
|USA
|Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
|Australia
|Chiara Horder
|Germany
|Saori Iijima
|Japan
|Tsubasa Kajitani
|Japan
|Lauren Kim
|Canada
|Minsol Kim
|Korea - Republic of
|Jasmine Koo
|USA
|Rachel Kuehn
|USA
|Andrea Lignell
|Sweden
|Ingrid Lindblad
|Sweden
|Julia Lopez Ramirez
|Spain
|Carolina Lopez-Chacarra Coto
|Spain
|Caitlyn Macnab
|South Africa
|Rianne Malixi
|Philippines
|Maria Jose Marin
|Colombia
|Paula Martin Sampedro
|Spain
|Emma McMyler
|USA
|Ashley Menne
|USA
|Emilia Migliaccio Doran
|USA
|Anna Morgan
|USA
|Hinano Muguruma
|Japan
|Kokoro Nakamura
|Japan
|Lauryn Nguyen
|USA
|Farah O’Keefe
|USA
|Meja Ortengren
|Sweden
|Annabelle Pancake
|USA
|Ashleigh Park
|USA
|Catherine Park
|USA
|Jennie Park
|USA
|Avani Prashanth
|India
|Andrea Revuelta
|Spain
|Kiara Romero
|USA
|Louise Rydqvist
|Sweden
|Amanda Sambach
|USA
|Megan Schofill
|USA
|Mamika Shinchi
|Japan
|Bailey Shoemaker
|USA
|Latanna Stone
|USA
|Nora Sundberg
|Sweden
|Asterisk Talley
|USA
|Rocio Tejedo
|Spain
|Sayaka Teraoka
|Japan
|Mirabel Ting
|Malaysia
|Casey Weidenfeld
|USA
|Yana Wilson
|USA
|Lottie Woad
|England
|Chun-Wei Wu
|Chinese Taipei
|Kelly Xu
|USA
|Suzuna Yokoyama
|Japan
|Rin Yoshida
|Japan