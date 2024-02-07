 Skip navigation
No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad, two defending champs highlight Augusta National Women’s Amateur field

  
Published February 7, 2024 10:12 AM
Lindblad taking another run at championship at LSU
November 1, 2023 02:01 PM
Ingrid Lindblad explains her decision to return to LSU for another year, where she can improve her game

This year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur is the strongest ever.

Each of the top 43 eligible amateurs in the final World Amateur Golf Ranking of 2023 have accepted invitations to compete in the fifth edition of the premier women’s amateur event, which will be played April 3-6 at both Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, and Champions Retreat Golf Club in nearby Evans, Georgia.

Among this year’s participants are two past champions, Tsubasa Kajitani (2021) and Anna Davis (2022), as well as world No. 1 amateur Ingrid Lindblad, who will be making her fourth career start after top-3 finishes in 2021 and 2022.

The first two rounds at Champions Retreat will be broadcast on Golf Channel while NBC Sports will televise the final round at Augusta National, which will follow a Friday practice round per usual.

Here is a look at the full 72-player field:

PLAYERCOUNTRY
Yuna ArakiJapan
Kajsa ArwefjallSweden
Amari AveryUSA
Helen BriemGermany
Phoebe BrinkerUSA
Zoe Antoinette CamposUSA
Jensen CastleUSA
Leigh ChienUSA
Gianna ClementeUSA
Hailee CooperUSA
Hannah DarlingScotland
Anna DavisUSA
Sadie EnglemannUSA
Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-PoggioSpain
Maisie FillerUSA
Francesa FiorelliniItaly
Laney FryeUSA
Eila GalitskyThailand
Megha GanneUSA
Melanie GreenUSA
Charlotte HeathEngland
Rachel HeckUSA
Maddison Hinson-TolchardAustralia
Chiara HorderGermany
Saori IijimaJapan
Tsubasa KajitaniJapan
Lauren KimCanada
Minsol KimKorea - Republic of
Jasmine KooUSA
Rachel KuehnUSA
Andrea LignellSweden
Ingrid LindbladSweden
Julia Lopez RamirezSpain
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra CotoSpain
Caitlyn MacnabSouth Africa
Rianne MalixiPhilippines
Maria Jose MarinColombia
Paula Martin SampedroSpain
Emma McMylerUSA
Ashley MenneUSA
Emilia Migliaccio DoranUSA
Anna MorganUSA
Hinano MugurumaJapan
Kokoro NakamuraJapan
Lauryn NguyenUSA
Farah O’KeefeUSA
Meja OrtengrenSweden
Annabelle PancakeUSA
Ashleigh ParkUSA
Catherine ParkUSA
Jennie ParkUSA
Avani PrashanthIndia
Andrea RevueltaSpain
Kiara RomeroUSA
Louise RydqvistSweden
Amanda SambachUSA
Megan SchofillUSA
Mamika ShinchiJapan
Bailey ShoemakerUSA
Latanna StoneUSA
Nora SundbergSweden
Asterisk TalleyUSA
Rocio TejedoSpain
Sayaka TeraokaJapan
Mirabel TingMalaysia
Casey WeidenfeldUSA
Yana WilsonUSA
Lottie WoadEngland
Chun-Wei WuChinese Taipei
Kelly XuUSA
Suzuna YokoyamaJapan
Rin YoshidaJapan