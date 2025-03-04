Kyle Larson, William Byron add NASCAR Truck races to their schedule

Kyle Larson will run two upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, and William Byron will run one Truck race for Spire Motorsports, the team announced Tuesday.

Larson is scheduled to compete in the No. 07 for Spire on March 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and April 11 at Bristol.

Byron is scheduled to be in the truck March 28 at Martinsville.

HendrickCars.com will sponsor the trucks in those races.

“One of the coolest things of having a Craftsman Truck Series team is to have the crossover from Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson in a statement from the team.

“We’ve had all their drivers in our trucks from time to time, and to have two guys in William (Byron) and Kyle (Larson), who have won races with us back in the seat, certainly gives the team a little more pep in our step. It also raises the bar for those races to win or bust. You don’t show up with those guys to do anything else but win.”

Larson last ran in the Truck Series in 2023, winning at North Wilkesboro for Spire Motorsports. Larson has three wins in 15 career Truck starts.

Byron has eight career Truck wins. His most recent win came in 2022 at Martinsville with Spire Motorsports.