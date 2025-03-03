 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan
Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor
Prince 16 points and 19 rebound as No. 10 TCU women win first Big 12 title, 51-48 over No. 17 Baylor

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodlukeclanton_250302.jpg
Will Clanton make 2025 Ryder Cup team?
nbc_cbb_illinoismichigan_250302.jpg
Highlights: Illinois routs No. 15 Michigan
wis_msu.jpg
HLs: No. 8 Michigan State downs No. 11 Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan
Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor
Prince 16 points and 19 rebound as No. 10 TCU women win first Big 12 title, 51-48 over No. 17 Baylor

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodlukeclanton_250302.jpg
Will Clanton make 2025 Ryder Cup team?
nbc_cbb_illinoismichigan_250302.jpg
Highlights: Illinois routs No. 15 Michigan
wis_msu.jpg
HLs: No. 8 Michigan State downs No. 11 Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Circuit of the Americas

Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at COTA won by Christopher Bell

  
Published March 3, 2025 06:00 AM

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

WINNERS

Christopher Bell — Goes back-to-back, following his Atlanta win with a victory at COTA. He becomes the first driver since 2018 to win two of the first three races of the season. Said Bell: “It’s amazing to be sitting here with … 10 playoff bonus points. We’re in a pretty good spot right now.”

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
COTA Cup results, driver points: Christopher Bell rallies late to win NASCAR race
Christopher Bell becomes first driver since 2018 to win two of the first three races of the Cup season.

William Byron — Daytona 500 winner finished second at COTA and took the points lead. He has finished second or better in two of the first three races of the season. In the last 10 races, dating back to last year’s playoff race, Byron has one win, two runner-up results, seven top-five finishes and nine top 10s.

Tyler Reddick — He finished third at COTA, giving him two top-three finishes in the first three races of the season.

Chase Elliott — He was spun in the first corner of the first lap by Ross Chastain and rallied to finish fourth to score his first top 10 of the season.

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after COTA race won by Christopher Bell
Here is what Cup drivers were talking about after Sunday’s Cup race.

Kyle Busch — While his winless streak extends to 60 races, he led a race-high 42 laps and finished fifth. That gives him back-to-back top 10s for the first time since last September. He also scored a race-high 46 points.

Noah Gragson — His eighth-place finish snapped a streak of 16 consecutive races without a top 10. It also was his first top 10 in a Cup road course race.

LOSERS

Ty Gibbs — He was running in the top 15 when he was hit by teammate Chase Briscoe and spun, losing all his track position. Gibbs finished 34th. He has finished 30th or worse in two of three races this year and in seven of his last eight starts, dating back to last year. Gibbs is 35th in points after three races.

Daniel Suarez — He spun on his own and teammate Connor Zilisch, making his Cup debut, slammed into him, ending the race for both. Suarez finished 36th. He finished 33rd at Atlanta the previous race.

Austin Dillon — He got turned by Denny Hamlin when Hamlin locked his brakes. Dillon was running in the top 20 at the time but was eliminated by the crash, finishing a season-worst 35th.