2025 Fantasy Preview: Francisco Alvarez
2025 Fantasy Preview: Francisco Alvarez
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
Bay Hill has made a noticeable change on one of its closing holes
Bay Hill has made a noticeable change on one of its closing holes

Highsmith 'stuck to process' at Cognizant Classic
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
nbc_csu_texascombine_250303.jpg
Texas prospects were big winners at NFL combine

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: New York Mets-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Francisco Alvarez
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
Bay Hill has made a noticeable change on one of its closing holes

nbc_golftoday_burkowskiromine_250303.jpg
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250303.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
nbc_csu_texascombine_250303.jpg
Texas prospects were big winners at NFL combine

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Does Spieth deserve sponsor exemption to API?

March 3, 2025 01:07 PM
With Jordan Spieth missing a spot in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Golf Today debates "meritocracy vs. marketing" when it comes to exemption for signature events on the PGA Tour and more from the roundtable.
Highsmith 'stuck to process' at Cognizant Classic
7:43
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
Does Spieth deserve sponsor exemption to API?
5:38
Does Spieth deserve sponsor exemption to API?
Puma's new spikeless shoes elevate your game
1:38
Puma’s new spikeless shoes elevate your game
nbc_golf_lowryhit_25026.jpg
9:42
Lowry explains why Ryder Cup is so special
FSU's Clanton looking to earn PGA Tour card
7:08
FSU’s Clanton looking to earn PGA Tour card
KeeganThumb2.jpg
7:59
Bradley’s comments fueling Ryder Cup rivalry
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250226.jpg
7:53
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250225.jpg
6:25
Spieth outlines next steps following wrist surgery
nbc_golf_hoggardhit_260225.jpg
2:58
Questions remain with PGA Tour-PIF negotiations
Kim_Aimpoint_raw.jpg
3:28
Kim’s AimPoint putt not the most egregious offense
