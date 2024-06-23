Pair qualifies for Open at Royal Troon via qualifying series

Minkyu Kim’s three-shot victory Sunday at the Kolon Korea Open earned the 23-year-old South Korean his second career Open Championship berth.

Kim also qualified for the 2022 Open at St. Andrews via his first Korea Open title earlier that year.

Runner-up Younghan Song also punched his ticket to Royal Troon next month via the Open Qualifying Series. The 32-year-old Song tied for 62nd in his first Open appearance, in 2017.

The Korea Open was the eighth of 12 worldwide events that offer Open exemptions. So far, the following players have qualified via this series:



Joburg Open – Dean Burmester, Darren Fichardt, Dan Bradbury

Australian Open – Joaquin Niemann, Rikuya Hoshino, Adam Scott

Malaysian Open – Jeunghun Wang, Denwit Boriboonsub, John Catlin

Arnold Palmer Invitational – Brendon Todd

Mizuno Open – Ryosuke Kinoshita, Guntaek Koh, Yuto Katsuragawa

RBC Canadian Open – Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Mac Hughes

Memorial Tournament – Adam Hadwin

Still to be played: John Deere Classic, KLM Open, Italian Open, Genesis Scottish Open

The Open will take place July 18-21 at Royal Troon in Scotland.