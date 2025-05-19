 Skip navigation
PGA Tour career earnings: Scottie Scheffler moves closer to Phil Mickelson with PGA win

  
Published May 19, 2025 09:44 AM

Scottie Scheffler moved past Dustin Johnson earlier this year on the PGA Tour’s career money list. His next target: Phil Mickelson.

While both DJ and Mickelson bolted for LIV Golf and have had their Tour earnings remain roughly the same over the last few years, Scheffler has stormed up the standings.

The $3.42 million he collected by winning the PGA Championship has him at $81,924,784, fourth on the list. Mickelson is third with $96,685,635.

It would take another massive hot streak for Scheffler to surpass Mickelson this year, but he did make $29 million in official earnings last year and is only about a third of the way to that total in ’25.

Here are the current top 50 in PGA Tour official career earnings (which doesn’t include FedExCup bonuses, like the $25 million Scheffler won last year at the Tour Championship):

﻿Rank Player Money
1 Tiger Woods $120,999,166
2 Rory McIlroy $104,967,688
3 Phil Mickelson $96,685,635
4 Scottie Scheffler $81,924,784
5 Dustin Johnson $75,557,026
6 Jim Furyk $71,507,269
7 Vijay Singh $71,281,216
8 Justin Rose $68,997,660
9 Adam Scott $68,955,941
10 Justin Thomas $68,386,027
11 Jordan Spieth $64,888,056
12 Jason Day $63,508,235
13 Matt Kuchar $60,683,525
14 Hideki Matsuyama $60,367,578
15 Xander Schauffele $59,109,618
16 Sergio Garcia $55,010,895
17 Jon Rahm $52,846,465
18 Patrick Cantlay $51,795,373
19 Rickie Fowler $51,545,434
20 Keegan Bradley $50,148,542
21 Zach Johnson $49,893,073
22 Ernie Els $49,385,600
23 Bubba Watson $48,385,778
24 Webb Simpson $45,911,472
25 Tony Finau $45,282,864
26 Davis Love III $44,959,243
27 Steve Stricker $44,936,354
28 Stewart Cink $43,905,340
29 Brooks Koepka $43,426,092
30 Charles Howell III $42,025,458
31 David Toms $41,901,709
32 Brian Harman $41,593,494
33 Billy Horschel $41,553,491
34 Brandt Snedeker $41,191,022
35 Collin Morikawa $41,110,345
36 Lucas Glover $40,469,938
37 Patrick Reed $40,018,103
38 Russell Henley $38,270,565
39 Kevin Na $37,819,638
40 Luke Donald $37,713,594
41 Bryson DeChambeau $36,688,953
42 Paul Casey $36,620,072
43 Rory Sabbatini $36,119,041
44 Charley Hoffman $35,978,771
45 Harris English $35,954,934
46 Gary Woodland $35,773,554
47 Marc Leishman $35,216,825
48 Ryan Moore $34,442,506
49 Justin Leonard $33,884,793
50 Viktor Hovland $33,863,098