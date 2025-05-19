 Skip navigation
Chipper Jones and Marquis Grissom to manage in All-Star Futures Game

  
Published May 19, 2025 01:58 PM

NEW YORK — Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and Marquis Grissom will be managers for the All-Star Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Jones will head the NL team and Grissom the AL team, Major League Baseball said Monday. Players for the game are drawn from affiliates of the 30 MLB clubs.

Jones was an eight-time All-Star third baseman who spent his entire career with Atlanta, hitting .303 with 468 homers and 1,623 RBIs from 1993-2012. He won a World Series title in 1995 and earned election to the Hall of Fame on his first ballot appearance in 2018.

Grissom spent the 1995 and 1996 seasons with the Braves, also earning a World Series ring. He was a two-time All-Star outfielder, hitting .272 with 227 homers and 967 RBIs for Montreal (1989-94), Atlanta (1995-96), Cleveland (1997), Milwaukee (1998-2000), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2001-02) and San Francisco (2003-05).

Jones’ coaches include Mark DeRosa (bench), Andruw Jones (hitting), Tim Hudson (pitching), Tyler Flowers (first base), Kanekoa Texeira (third base), Mick Markakis (general coach) and Peter Moylan (bullpen).

Grissom’s coaches include Jerry Manuel (bench), Fred McGriff (hitting), Marvin Freeman (pitching), Dale Murphy (first base), Brian Hunter (third base), Ryan Klesko (general) and Johnny Estrada (bullpen).