PGA Tour monitoring Los Angeles fires with Riviera event scheduled in one month

The wildfires that have devastated the Los Angeles area and forced more than 180,000 people to flee their homes may prompt the PGA Tour to either relocate the season’s third signature event at Riviera Country Club or postpone the Genesis Invitational.

In a memo sent to players Thursday, the Tour said it’s too early to decide the status of the Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by Tiger Woods and benefits his foundation, Feb. 13-16 at the famed Pacific Palisades, California, layout.

“The PGA Tour is monitoring the devastating fires in Los Angeles County. At this point, it is premature to discuss the potential impact on The Genesis Invitational,” the memo read. “Although the Riviera Country Club has not been directly affected by the fires, our immediate concern is the health and welfare of those in the affected communities, including all our members who have ties to Southern California.

“We will keep the membership updated as the situation develops.”

The Palisades fire, the largest of the multiple wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area, has burned about 26.9 square miles and has been fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds and dry conditions.

Wednesday’s NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames was postponed and has not been rescheduled because of the fires, and the NBA also postponed Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings wild-card game, scheduled for Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, would be moved to the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium in Glendale.