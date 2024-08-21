 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kalen DeBoer
Alabama gave a big contract to its GM. Why college football teams are operating more like pros
Breanna Stewart
WNBA players would like more time off after the Olympics are over before league play resumes
Gabby Williams
Gabby Williams re-signs with the Seattle Storm after stellar Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_top5bustspt1_240821.jpg
Beware Jacobs, Pittman’s fantasy bust potential
nbc_ffhh_rideordiepromo_240821.jpg
Who will be Berry’s ‘Ride or Die’ this year?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_michexpectations_240821.jpg
Can Michigan repeat as national champions?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kalen DeBoer
Alabama gave a big contract to its GM. Why college football teams are operating more like pros
Breanna Stewart
WNBA players would like more time off after the Olympics are over before league play resumes
Gabby Williams
Gabby Williams re-signs with the Seattle Storm after stellar Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_top5bustspt1_240821.jpg
Beware Jacobs, Pittman’s fantasy bust potential
nbc_ffhh_rideordiepromo_240821.jpg
Who will be Berry’s ‘Ride or Die’ this year?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_michexpectations_240821.jpg
Can Michigan repeat as national champions?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council meets to discuss possible reductions in field sizes, exemptions

  
Published August 21, 2024 11:51 AM
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
August 20, 2024 04:56 PM
Wyndham Clark walks and talks with Kira K. Dixon to look ahead to playing the BMW Championship in his home state of Colorado and explain the difficulties of playing at altitude.

Field sizes and exemptions — with momentum building for a reduction in the total number of exempt players — were the main topics at Tuesday’s meeting of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council.

As first reported by Golfweek.com, the 16-player council met at Castle Pines Golf Club or via Zoom for those players who didn’t qualify for the season’s second playoff event, to continue a discussion that began earlier this summer on field sizes.

The concern is that some full-field events struggle to make cuts on Friday because of 144- or 156-player field sizes, which has prompted the circuit to consider moving to 120-man fields at all full-field tournaments. Such a move would require the Tour to reduce the total number of exempt players.

There had been support for reducing some field sizes if those playing opportunities could be replaced by larger fields at signature events, which will have minimum field sizes of 72 players starting next year. That trade off, however, seems to be a non-starter for Tour officials.

According to one PAC member who requested anonymity, the Tour is considering reducing the number of full exemptions from the previous season’s FedExCup points list (currently 125) as well as the number of exemptions from the Korn Ferry Tour (currently 30).

If approved by the policy board, the changes could be implemented as early as 2026. The year’s final policy board meeting is scheduled for November at the RSM Classic.