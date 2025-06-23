 Skip navigation
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Rocket Classic 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
MLB: Texas Rangers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Rangers at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 23
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Braves at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 23

nbc_dps_kevinduranttradev2_250623.jpg
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
nbc_dps_haliburtoninjuryreax_250623.jpg
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Presti's time 'in the lab' paid off for Thunder

June 23, 2025 09:31 AM
The Dan Patrick Show dives into how Sam Presti built the Oklahoma City Thunder, and how his time "down in the lab" helped culminate in the franchise winning a title this season.

nbc_dps_kevinduranttradev2_250623.jpg
03:19
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
nbc_dps_haliburtoninjuryreax_250623.jpg
02:50
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
nbc_dps_jimgrayinterview_250620.jpg
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
nbc_dps_jeffteagueinterview_250620.jpg
13:55
Teague takes Pacers in Game 7 of NBA Finals
nbc_dps_shadeursandersdiscussion_250620.jpg
05:35
Sanders caught speeding, needs to ‘show maturity’
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame6reax_250620.jpg
08:16
Pacers ‘dominated’ Thunder in Game 6 win
nbc_dps_michaelozanianinterview_250619.jpg
08:50
Why Walter is the right fit for Lakers sale
nbc_dps_dponlakerssale_250619.jpg
06:05
Why did Buss family sell Lakers share now?
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250619.jpg
14:38
Rodgers could bridge ‘culture gap’ with production
nbc_dps_brendanhaywoodinterview_250619.jpg
15:12
Pacers must think ‘big picture’ with Haliburton
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_250619.jpg
10:04
How Lakers sale can improve the franchise
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
16:00
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
08:54
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’
nbc_dps_teamdynastyconversation_250618.jpg
11:33
What defines a sports dynasty?
nbc_dps_tyresehaliburtondiscussion_250617.jpg
16:43
Why Haliburton stayed in Game 5 despite injury
nbc_dps_jjspauninterview_250617.jpg
06:34
Spaun ‘was stunned’ after winning birdie putt
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
05:09
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
07:35
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5
nbc_dps_pjcarlesimointerview_250616.jpg
12:07
Carlesimo: Magic ‘poised to make a run’ with Bane
nbc_dps_georgekittleinterview_250616.jpg
10:21
Kittle: Teams with great tight ends win most games
nbc_dps_usopenrecap_250616.jpg
05:34
Spaun ‘wonderful’ in ‘war of attrition’ at Oakmont
nbc_dps_stevesandsinterview_250616.jpg
12:36
Spaun ‘beat the best and the beast’ at Oakmont
nbc_dps_nbasegment_250616.jpg
05:23
SGA playing ‘old-school basketball’ in NBA Finals
nbc_dps_desmondbane_250616.jpg
05:25
Bane trade ‘signals a rebuild’ for Grizzlies
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250613.jpg
16:26
Thunder ‘could be in trouble’ without adjustments
nbc_dps_jack_michaels_nhl_250613.jpg
05:12
Oilers ‘thrive’ in overtime of Stanley Cup Finals
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
nbc_dps_mikebreen_250612.jpg
12:50
Breen: Knicks have ‘no need’ to rush coach search
nbc_dps_knickscoachrequest_250612.jpg
02:04
Knicks have ‘no plan’ to replace Thibodeau
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame3v2_250612.jpg
06:53
OKC can still ‘tire out’ IND despite 2-1 deficit

nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
nbc_nas_poconohl_250622.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_imsa_sixhoursglenhighlights_250622.jpg
12:03
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 6 Hours of The Glen
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_imsa_pauldirestainterview_250622.jpg
01:48
Di Resta ‘steadily fought forward’ for LMP2 win
gtd_interview.jpg
01:44
Late-race dramatics give Gamble and Co. GTD win
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_imsa_harperandhesseinterview_250622.jpg
01:11
Harper, Hesse victorious in GTD Pro at the Glen
nbc_imsa_finaleinterview_250622.jpg
02:00
Meyer Shank ‘made it happen’ in Sahlen’s Six Hours
minjee_site.jpg
14:09
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_kpgmtrophypresentation_250622.jpg
05:39
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
01:04
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
11:58
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_v2_250621.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Pocono on The CW
nbc_imsa_lamborace1_250621.jpg
19:59
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgkordaintv_250621.jpg
01:16
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_imsa_sixhoursqual_250621.jpg
15:40
Qualifying highlights: Six Hours of The Glen
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
08:07
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono