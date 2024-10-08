Podcast: This Korn Ferry Tour grad has massive goal for 2025 – and it involves Ryder Cup

On this week’s episode of College Golf Talk, Brentley gets ahead of the hurricane and welcomes former college player Frankie Capan III, who just earned his PGA Tour via the Korn Ferry Tour.

Capan talks going from an SEC school to a mid-major, his unique path to the KFT, the key to being a great putter and his expectations for the PGA Tour, which includes the goal of making a certain team next fall.

Yes, Capan, the 129th-ranked player in the world right now, wants to represent the U.S. in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Lofty goal? Yes, but listen to Capan explain: