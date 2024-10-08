 Skip navigation
Bud Black
Rockies bringing back the franchise's all-time winningest manager Bud Black for the 2025 season
Tez Johnson
Oregon receiver Tez Johnson looks forward to third-ranked Ducks' duel with No. 2 Ohio State
Walker Buehler
Muggers ripped watch off Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler's arm, police say

nbc_golf_gcpodfans_241008.jpg
How will spectators behave at 2025 Ryder Cup?
nbc_moto_w2rcstage1lites_241008.jpg
Highlights: Rallye du Maroc 2024, Stage 1
nbc_dls_dianarossini_241008.jpg
Russini reacts to Saleh firing in real time

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Podcast: This Korn Ferry Tour grad has massive goal for 2025 – and it involves Ryder Cup

  
Published October 8, 2024 05:35 PM

On this week’s episode of College Golf Talk, Brentley gets ahead of the hurricane and welcomes former college player Frankie Capan III, who just earned his PGA Tour via the Korn Ferry Tour.

Capan talks going from an SEC school to a mid-major, his unique path to the KFT, the key to being a great putter and his expectations for the PGA Tour, which includes the goal of making a certain team next fall.

Yes, Capan, the 129th-ranked player in the world right now, wants to represent the U.S. in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Lofty goal? Yes, but listen to Capan explain: