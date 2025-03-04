How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results

The 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament tips off this Wednesday, March 5 and runs through Sunday, March 9, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Live coverage of the first round will stream exclusively on Peacock, on Wednesday, starting with No. 12 Washington vs No. 13 Minnesota at 3:30 PM ET, followed by No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 15 Rutgers, and concluding with No. 11 Iowa vs No. 14 Wisconsin.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament.

2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule, Scores, Results:

*All times are listed as ET

First Round - Wednesday, March 5:



Game 1 - No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 Minnesota - 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

Game 2 - No. 10 Nebraska vs. No.15 Rutgers - 25 minutes after Game 1 on Peacock

Game 3 - No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 14 Wisconsin - 25 minutes after Game 2 on Peacock

Second Round - Thursday, March 6:



Game 4 - No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Indiana - 12 p.m. on BTN

Game 5 - No. 5 Michigan vs. Winner of Game 1 - 25 minutes after Game 4 on BTN

Game 6 - No. 7 Illinois vs. Winner of Game 2 - 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Game 7 - No. 6 Michigan State vs. Winner of Game 3 - 25 minutes after Game 6 on BTN

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 7:



Game 8 - No. 1 USC vs. Winner of Game 4 - 12 p.m. on BTN

Game 9 - No. 4 Maryland vs. Winner of Game 5 - 25 minutes after Game 8 on BTN

Game 10 - No. 2 UCLA vs. Winner of Game 6 - 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Game 11 - No. 3 Ohio State vs. Winner of Game 7 - 25 minutes after Game 10 on BTN

Semifinals - Saturday, March 8:



Game 12 - Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 - 3 p.m. on BTN

Game 13 - Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 - 5:30 p.m. on BTN

Championship - Sunday, March 9:

Game 14 - Winner of Game 12 vs Winner of Game 13 - 4:30 p.m. on CBS

How can I watch the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament?

Coverage will be available on Peacock, the Big Ten Network, and CBS. Click here to sign up for Peacock and follow all of the college basketball action.

Where is the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament?

This year’s tournament is taking place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Who won the 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball regular season title?

JuJu Watkins and the No. 4 Southern California defeated second-ranked UCLA 80-67 last Saturday night to clinch the program’s first Big Ten regular-season title in its league debut. Watkins scored 30 points in the monumental win.

Who won the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Championship game last year?

Iowa defeated Nebraska 94-89 to win the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Championship in overtime at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

