R&A tabs rugby CEO as replacement for Martin Slumbers

The R&A has determined its replacement for Martin Slumbers.

Mark Darbon was announced Monday as the governing body’s new chief executive and secretary of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews. Darbon, 45, leaves his role as CEO of the Northampton Saints, a Premiership Rugby club that last month won its first title since 2014.

Slumbers announced back in January that he was stepping down by the end of the year, ending a nine-year run in the role.

“I am thrilled and honored to be taking up these positions with the R&A and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews and to be moving into golf, a sport I have always loved,” Darbon said. “The R&A is a globally renowned organization and does so much to ensure that golf prospers from grassroots through to the professional game. I am looking forward to working with a hugely talented team of staff, the club membership and such an impressive array of partner organizations to achieve even more success in the years to come.”

Prior to joining Northampton, Darbon was a senior member of the London Organizing Committee for the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics. He then served as an expert adviser to the International Olympic Committee from 2013 to 2018. He also worked as senior vice president of Tough Mudder and CEO of Madison Sports Group. With Madison, Darbon helped create an international series for professional track cycling.

Darbon’s golf handicap is 3.1 and he used to compete for England’s Under-21 hockey team. He is a graduate of Oxford’s Worcester College.

“We were greatly impressed with Mark’s knowledge and experience of the global sport industry and his ability to develop successful teams and deliver fantastic events,” Niall Farquharson, chairman of the R&A, said. “We believe he will be an excellent leader for the R&A and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews and will play a key role in helping us to achieve our goal of ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for golf.”