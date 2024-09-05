Ranking all 39 events of 2024 PGA Tour season, based on how compelling they were

The 2024 PGA Tour season is officially in the books.

And there were some great moments: Scottie Scheffler’s dominance; Xander Schauffele’s two-major campaign; Bryson DeChambeau’s thrilling win at Pinehurst; wild finishes at TPC Sawgrass, Houston and the Scottish.

Of course, there were some that were less memorable, too.

Here is a ranking of all 39 events contested in the Tour’s return to a single-year schedule, listed in order from least compelling to most compelling.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the FedExCup and the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 01, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Mostly meh

39. Tour Championship

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Lasting memory: Again, the staggered start saps the seriousness from the playoff finale, and Scheffler leaves little to doubt as he cruises to a $25 million victory. This event needs a reset.

38. Barracuda Championship

Winner: Nick Dunlap

Lasting memory: Like the Tour Championship’s staggered start, it may be time to get rid of the modified Stableford format. Dunlap won by scoring 19 points on Sunday. He was a rebound shy of a double-double.

37. John Deere Classic

Winner: Davis Thompson

Lasting memory: The stone-faced Thompson birdied six holes on the front nine en route to a final-round 64 and four-shot win. Yawn.

36. Myrtle Beach Classic

Winner: Chris Gotterup

Lasting memory: It was a strong week for 16-year-old Blades Brown, who tied for 26th. As for this event’s debut? It could’ve been more interesting. Gotterup led by four shots to begin Sunday and finished six clear.

35. Cognizant Classic

Winner: Austin Eckroat

Lasting memory: The bad breaks continued for the former Honda Classic, as weather pushed the finish to Monday, where Eckroat’s three-shot win was overshadowed by the Seminole pro-member.

34. CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Winner: Taylor Pendrith

Lasting memory: TPC Craig Ranch might be the worst venue on Tour, and Ben Kohles’ 72nd-hole collapse to hand the title to Pendrith didn’t do much to detract from that.

33. Corales Puntacana Championship

Winner: Billy Horschel

Lasting memory: Horschel closed with a record 63 to win by two and earn probably the worst champion’s attire in golf – a straw hat and white button-down (or is it up?).

32. Puerto Rico Open

Winner: Brice Garnett

Lasting memory: The four-hole playoff between Garnett and Erik Barnes was good, but that was about it.

31. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Winner: Wyndham Clark

Lasting memory: Weather shortened this one to 54 holes, as Clark was notified of his win while playing ping-pong. But Clark’s third-round 60 was something.

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: (L-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Shane Lowry of Ireland pose with the trophy after the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Getty Images

If you’ll recall ...

30. Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Winners: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Lasting memory: Probably McIlroy and Lowry signing karaoke after winning. The actual golf was just OK, even with a playoff. That said, there’s still room for team golf on the Tour calendar.

29. Charles Schwab Challenge

Winner: Davis Riley

Lasting memory: This was an emotional one, coming shortly after Grayson Murray’s death and Riley’s sister’s brain surgery to remove a tumor. Riley won on cruise control, though.

28. 3M Open

Winner: Jhonattan Vegas

Lasting memory: Pace of play seemed to suck some of the life out of this finish before Vegas birdied the par-5 18th for his first win since 2017.

27. Mexico Open

Winner: Jake Knapp

Lasting memory: This one was ugly down the stretch as Knapp started spraying it and lost a four-shot lead in seven holes. Yet, despite hitting just two fairways, Knapp held off Sami Valimaki, whose drive at the last ended up against a wired boundary fence and forced him to take an unplayable.

26. Rocket Mortgage Classic

Winner: Cam Davis

Lasting memory: Akshay Bhatia’s 72nd-hole three-putt clinched the victory for Davis.

25. RBC Heritage

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Lasting memory: Scheffler made just two bogeys or worse all week, and the final round was basically a formality that ended in a three-shot win for Scheffler.

24. Farmers Insurance Open

Winner: Matthieu Pavon

Lasting memory: Pavon nearly made a mess left of the 18th fairway before clutching up to sink an 8-footer for birdie on his final hole to record his first career Tour win.

23. Arnold Palmer Invitational

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Lasting memory: Scheffler broke out of a 54-hole tie with Shane Lowry to win by five shots as the rest of the Tour was just starting to realize it might be a long season for them. Wyndham Clark was cleared of any wrongdoing on Saturday evening, even though it sure looked like his ball moved in the rough on No. 18.

22. The Sentry

Winner: Chris Kirk

Lasting memory: A feel-good story with Kirk winning by a shot over Theegala, and lots of birdies coming in – maybe even too many.

21. RBC Canadian Open

Winner: Robert MacIntyre

Lasting memory: Anything was going to be a letdown from last season, though MacIntyre getting his first Tour win – and with his dad on the bag – was a real moment that put an exclamation on one of the most authentic events on the Tour schedule.

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Worth the price of admission

20. Valspar Championship

Winner: Peter Malnati

Lasting memory: Cameron Young again let a potential maiden Tour title slip away as Malnati birdied the tough par-3 17th and held on for his first Tour triumph.

19. BMW Championship

Winner: Keegan Bradley

Lasting memory: Castle Pines and the elevation threw these players a bit of a curveball. Bradley had some challenges from Adam Scott, Ludvig Åberg and Sam Burns, though all fizzled with a few holes left.

18. ISCO Championship

Winner: Harry Hall

Lasting memory: Tour diehards will appreciate the five-man playoff, which ended on the third extra go-round when Hall chipped in from 45 feet.

17. Wyndham Championship

Winner: Aaron Rai

Lasting memory: Rai birdied his final hole to edge Max Greyserman while Matt Kuchar bizarrely decided, mid-hole, that he wanted to finish solo on Monday morning. There wasn’t as much playoff drama this time, though.

16. Wells Fargo Championship

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Lasting memory: McIlroy started the final round two shots off the lead before firing a closing 65 – he played his final 11 holes in 6 under – to runaway with a five-shot win over Schauffele.

15. Travelers Championship

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Lasting memory: Not even protesters could stop Scheffler from winning the final signature event of the season. He polished off this win in a playoff over Tom Kim.

14. Sony Open

Winner: Grayson Murray

Lasting memory: The last win for Murray, who died by suicide in May. He jarred a 40-footer in a three-man playoff to defeat Keegan Bradley and Ben An. There was also Carl Yuan hitting his second shot at No. 18 into the grandstands and getting free relief despite not finding his ball.

13. Valero Texas Open

Winner: Akshay Bhatia

Lasting memory: This one was wild as Bhatia lost a six-shot lead, hurt his shoulder while fist-pumping a playoff-forcing birdie, and then beat Denny McCarthy, who birdied each of his final seven holes of regulation, in a playoff.

12. Memorial Tournament

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Lasting memory: Muirfield Village was brutal on Sunday, yielding just six under-par rounds, and Scheffler’s closing 74 was good enough for a one-shot win over Collin Morikawa.

11. Genesis Invitational

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Lasting memory: Tiger Woods withdrew because of the flu, Jordan Spieth was disqualified and Matsuyama went bonkers on Sunday with a 62 to go from six shots back to a winner by three.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Stephan Jaeger of Germany and Scottie Scheffler of the United States shake hands on the 18th green during the final round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images) Getty Images

Was on edge of my seat

10. Masters Tournament

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Lasting memory: There was some drama around the turn with several stars thinking they still had a chance, but eventually there were some car crashes in Amen Corner and Scheffler put the pedal down for another four-shot Masters victory.

9. FedEx St. Jude Championship

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Lasting memory: This one overcame an uninspiring TPC Southwind and scorching Memphis heat. Matsuyama looked to be on his way to a relaxing win before going bogey-double at Nos. 14 and 15. Viktor Hovland led late, but he too gave away a shot, at No. 17. Matsuyama then birdied each of the final two holes to hold off Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler. The race for the top 50 is already one of the best things about the Tour season.

8. WM Phoenix Open

Winner: Nick Taylor

Lasting memory: A wild weather week culminated in Taylor birdieing No. 18 three times on Sunday and outlasting Charley Hoffman in a playoff.

7. Genesis Scottish Open

Winner: Robert MacIntyre

Lasting memory: Another heartwarming win by MacIntyre, who drained a 22-foot birdie putt on the last to win and avenge his heartbreak from a year earlier.

6. Texas Children’s Open

Winner: Stephan Jaeger

Lasting memory: Jaeger gutted out a one-shot win over five players, including Scottie Scheffler, who missed a 5-footer at the last that would’ve forced a playoff. Eight players had at least a share of the lead on Sunday in this one.

LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 21: An emotional Nick Dunlap (a) (USA) departs the green to sign his scorecard after winning The American Express tournament at PGA West, Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Instant classics

5. The American Express

Winner: Nick Dunlap

Lasting memory: Dunlap became the first amateur in 33 years to win on Tour, and he did so with a winning putt at the last. I remember the storytelling here being particularly strong with Brandel Chamblee in the booth and Steve Burkowski bringing his college expertise to the interviews.

4. The Players

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Lasting memory: Scheffler closed in 64 to erase a five-shot deficit as Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark both faltered late.

3. PGA Championship

Winner: Xander Schauffele

Lasting memory: Scottie Scheffler’s shocking arrest the morning of the second round was arguably the headline of the year, but the finish of the actual championship was exciting as well, as Schauffele became the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 to birdie the final hole to win the PGA by a shot.

2. The Open

Winner: Xander Schauffele

Lasting memory: Royal Troon dazzled and the elements wreaked havoc on Saturday before Schauffele held off everyone for the claret jug.

1. U.S. Open

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Lasting memory: Rory McIlroy missed two short putts in his last three holes while DeChambeau got up and down from 55 yards out of a carry bunker to put the exclamation point on his second U.S. Open crown.