Report: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler to face LIV stars in Las Vegas match

For those wanting a match-play event between players from the PGA Tour and players from LIV Golf, you’ve got your wish.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are set to team up in a made-for-TV match against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka this December in Las Vegas, according to a report by Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch and confirmed by each of the players’ agents.

The match will be broadcasted by TNT, which has previously televised nine editions of The Match, which has featured players ranging from Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

“This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energize the fans,” McIlroy told Golfweek via text. “We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again.”

The exact date or venue was not reported.