2024 Chicago Marathon
World Athletics Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year nominees announced
2016 East Lake Cup - Day 3
How to watch: 2024 Toto Japan Classic, East Lake Cup
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ukn99zn8v4wztriezgwd
2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers
  Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  Ryan O'Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
    ,

nbc_pl_tenhagjpwreax_241028.jpg
What's next for Man United after firing ten Hag?
nbc_pft_danielswilliams_241028.jpg
Daniels strikes first in rivalry with Williams
nbc_pft_billsseahawks_241028.jpg
Bills continue to click, blow out Seahawks

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Report: Tom Kim could face disciplinary action from KPGA for damaging locker

  
Published October 28, 2024 08:56 AM
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Final Round
October 27, 2024 02:55 PM
Watch the best moments from the final round of the Genesis Championship, which took place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.

Tom Kim may face disciplinary action from the KPGA after damaging a locker-room door following his playoff loss Sunday at the Genesis Championship.

Kim made bogey on the first extra hole to lose to Ben An in the co-sanctioned event in South Korea.

Afterward, Kim, according to the Yonhap News Agency, damaged his locker in the clubhouse in frustration. The KPGA is set to make Kim, 22, pay for the expense, and the circuit could sanction him further for his actions.

Kim has not commented publicly on the incident, which comes less than three months after he was forced to apologize for damaging a green during the FedExCup playoffs. Kim was also involved in two separate spats at the Presidents Cup, including when he accused his fellow competitors of cursing at him during a match.

A three-time Tour winner, Kim is the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice before the age of 21.