Report: Tom Kim could face disciplinary action from KPGA for damaging locker

Tom Kim may face disciplinary action from the KPGA after damaging a locker-room door following his playoff loss Sunday at the Genesis Championship.

Kim made bogey on the first extra hole to lose to Ben An in the co-sanctioned event in South Korea.

Afterward, Kim, according to the Yonhap News Agency, damaged his locker in the clubhouse in frustration. The KPGA is set to make Kim, 22, pay for the expense, and the circuit could sanction him further for his actions.

PGA Tour player Tom Kim breaks locker after playoff loss in S. Korea https://t.co/6m1bid6rwo — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) October 28, 2024

Kim has not commented publicly on the incident, which comes less than three months after he was forced to apologize for damaging a green during the FedExCup playoffs. Kim was also involved in two separate spats at the Presidents Cup, including when he accused his fellow competitors of cursing at him during a match.

A three-time Tour winner, Kim is the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice before the age of 21.