Azura Stevens’ 21 points, career-high 5 3-pointers lead Sparks past Wings 93-79 to snap 3-game skid

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_818,w_1091,x_19,y_49/c_scale,h_991,w_1322/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/txaxaml3zxdenqmrijrg
Storylines to follow during June’s second huge visit weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
Marina Mabrey scores season-high 34 points, Sun beat Dream 84-76 for first home victory
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Second Round
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Tee times, pairings for third round at TPC Toronto

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606.jpg
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_818,w_1091,x_19,y_49/c_scale,h_991,w_1322/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/txaxaml3zxdenqmrijrg
Storylines to follow during June’s second huge visit weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
Marina Mabrey scores season-high 34 points, Sun beat Dream 84-76 for first home victory
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Second Round
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Tee times, pairings for third round at TPC Toronto

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606.jpg
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Azura Stevens’ 21 points, career-high 5 3-pointers lead Sparks past Wings 93-79 to snap 3-game skid

  
Published June 7, 2025 12:18 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Azura Stevens had 21 points including a career-high five 3-pointers, Dearica Hamby added 20 points, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 93-79 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Hamby and Stevens each reached 20-plus points for the fourth time this season. Odyssey Sims, who was coming off a 32-point performance in an 85-80 loss to Phoenix on Sunday, added 19 points and three 3-pointers for the Sparks.

Los Angeles took a 45-40 lead at halftime after Sims converted a three-point play with 2.2 seconds left. Sims finished the half with nine points, Stevens added 13 and Hamby had 11.

The Sparks started the third quarter on a 6-0 run and added a 9-0 run to begin the fourth for a 76-55 lead. The Wings had three turnovers and two missed shots in the opening three minutes of the fourth.

Stevens reached her career high on 3-pointers with 4:45 left in the fourth on a wide-open shot from the corner off a nice drive and pass by Kelsey Plum.

Plum had 11 points, five rebounds and nine assists and Rickea Jackson scored 10 for Los Angeles (3-6).

DiJonai Carrington scored 16 points and JJ Quinerly had a career-high 14 for Dallas (1-8). Luisa Geiselsoder had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double. Kaila Charles had 10 points.

Dallas has allowed 90-plus points three times during its four-game losing streak.