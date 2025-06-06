Watch Now
'Absolute carnage' at RBC Canadian Open's No. 11
Watch the 11th hole at TPC Toronto claim a few victims in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the 2025 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin.
McIlroy’s missed cut ‘completely out of the blue’
The Golf Central crew discuss how they didn't see Rory McIlroy's struggles at the RBC Canadian Open coming, which resulted in a missed cut for the first time this year.
Missed cut ‘concerns’ McIlroy after Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy talks with the media after his worst 36-hole finish at the RBC Canadian Open and what he needs to do before the U.S. Open next week.
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
McIlroy quickly adjusting to driver at TPC Toronto
Rory Mcilroy didn't go particularly low to open the RBC Canadian Open, but there are some encouraging signs in his return to the PGA Tour, especially from his new driver.
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
Gordon Sargent and David Ford catch up with Kira Dixon to share their excitement on making their PGA Tour member debuts at the RBC Canadian Open this week.
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
Defending RBC Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre discusses his mindset at TPC Toronto and his emotional win at last year's event.
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
Take a look back on the top-five highlights as well as takeaways from Golf's Longest Day as players from around the country fought to earn a spot in the 125th U.S. Open.
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
Scottie Scheffler speaks with Todd Lewis after his third win of the season, this time at the Memorial Tournament, about his proficiency on Sundays, whether his game is the best it's ever been and preparing for Oakmont.