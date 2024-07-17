Rex & Lav pod: Open is final chance for Scottie, Bryson, Rory to put a stamp on their years
Published July 17, 2024 09:58 AM
Maybe the PGA of America had it right all those years: This truly is glory’s last shot.
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debate all of the relevant contenders and storylines from the 152nd Open Championship, which represents the last chance for players like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy to stamp their 2024s in a meaningful way.
They also kick around the idea: If Bryson or Xander Schauffele win at Royal Troon, are they the 2024 Player of the Year over six-win Scheffler?
- 0:00: WE’RE EXCITED!: Looking forward to the year’s final major, because, duh.
- 02:00: THE LITMUS TEST: Bryson DeChambeau has Rex’s attention. Can he finally shine at an Open?
- 08:00: EXAMINING THE ODDSMAKERS’ FAVORITE: A difference of opinion over how Scottie Scheffler will fare this week at Troon.
- 16:00: CHECK BACK AT THE END OF THE YEAR: If Bryson or Xander Schauffele win, are they the Player of the Year over Scottie?
- 21:00: ACHING HEART: Debating whether Rory McIlroy can put his U.S. Open collapse behind him.
- 29:00: FOR YOUR OFFICE POOLS: Some darkhorse players who could pop up and contend at The Open.
- 32:00: READY TO BE WRONG AGAIN: Our not-so-bold picks to win this week.
- 35:00: MORE OF US: Get excited – mini-pods the rest of the week!