Rex & Lav pod: Open is final chance for Scottie, Bryson, Rory to put a stamp on their years

Maybe the PGA of America had it right all those years: This truly is glory’s last shot.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debate all of the relevant contenders and storylines from the 152nd Open Championship, which represents the last chance for players like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy to stamp their 2024s in a meaningful way.

They also kick around the idea: If Bryson or Xander Schauffele win at Royal Troon, are they the 2024 Player of the Year over six-win Scheffler?