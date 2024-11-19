Rex & Lav podcast: Grading Rory McIlroy’s 2024 and the Tour change pros and cons

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on-site at Sea Island Golf Club, where the PGA Tour season concludes.

Rory McIlroy ended his official 2024 campaign last week with a win in Dubai. Did that triumph — and capturing the DP World Tour season-long crown — alter Rex and Lav’s opinions on his year?

The senior writers also weigh in on if Ryder Cup players should be paid to participate. Perhaps the question is not if, but how much.

And, with the PGA Tour announcing the approval of significant changes to eligibility and field sizes, they discuss the many pros and cons.