Rex & Lav podcast: Grading Rory McIlroy’s 2024 and the Tour change pros and cons
Published November 19, 2024 12:28 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on-site at Sea Island Golf Club, where the PGA Tour season concludes.
Rory McIlroy ended his official 2024 campaign last week with a win in Dubai. Did that triumph — and capturing the DP World Tour season-long crown — alter Rex and Lav’s opinions on his year?
The senior writers also weigh in on if Ryder Cup players should be paid to participate. Perhaps the question is not if, but how much.
And, with the PGA Tour announcing the approval of significant changes to eligibility and field sizes, they discuss the many pros and cons.
- 0:00: Live from the Dawg House, where Lav is celebrating a Georgia ‘W’
- 01:30: Does Rory McIlroy’s 4th win change the way we think about his year?
- 09:00: U.S. Ryder Cup team members appear set to get paid. Is that a problem?
- 15:30: Listener question: Who is an off-the-radar future Ryder Cupper?
- 18:30: PGA Tour policy board approves the changes – here’s what it means
- 26:30: What to watch for at the RSM – and a possible way to improve the season finale