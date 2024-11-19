 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal will play Davis Cup singles for Spain against the Netherlands ahead of retirement
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more
Tayon Holloway
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_futures_241119.jpg
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
nbc_golf_rexlav_rory_241119.jpg
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay
nbc_cfb_nebblackshirts_241119.jpg
Inside Nebraska defense’s ‘Blackshirts’ nickname

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal will play Davis Cup singles for Spain against the Netherlands ahead of retirement
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer tells friend and rival Rafael Nadal that he made him enjoy tennis more
Tayon Holloway
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_futures_241119.jpg
Barkley MVP, Payton COY are futures to consider
nbc_golf_rexlav_rory_241119.jpg
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay
nbc_cfb_nebblackshirts_241119.jpg
Inside Nebraska defense’s ‘Blackshirts’ nickname

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rex & Lav podcast: Grading Rory McIlroy’s 2024 and the Tour change pros and cons

  
Published November 19, 2024 12:28 PM

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner are on-site at Sea Island Golf Club, where the PGA Tour season concludes.

Rory McIlroy ended his official 2024 campaign last week with a win in Dubai. Did that triumph — and capturing the DP World Tour season-long crown — alter Rex and Lav’s opinions on his year?

The senior writers also weigh in on if Ryder Cup players should be paid to participate. Perhaps the question is not if, but how much.

And, with the PGA Tour announcing the approval of significant changes to eligibility and field sizes, they discuss the many pros and cons.

  • 0:00: Live from the Dawg House, where Lav is celebrating a Georgia ‘W’
  • 01:30: Does Rory McIlroy’s 4th win change the way we think about his year?
  • 09:00: U.S. Ryder Cup team members appear set to get paid. Is that a problem?
  • 15:30: Listener question: Who is an off-the-radar future Ryder Cupper?
  • 18:30: PGA Tour policy board approves the changes – here’s what it means
  • 26:30: What to watch for at the RSM – and a possible way to improve the season finale