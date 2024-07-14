Robert MacIntyre gets huge free drop en route to eagle, birdies last to win Scottish Open

Trailing Adam Scott by two shots on the par-5 16th at the Genesis Scottish Open, Robert MacIntyre hit his tee ball into impossibly thick heather in the right rough.

His practice swing for his second shot took with it a massive clump of grass. It also revealed to him, according to rules officials, that he was standing on a sprinkler head.

MacIntyre was awarded a free drop – into a far more advantageous lie – and then hit a 7-iron from nearly 250 yards to within 6 feet of the hole.

248 YARDS TO 6 FEET. 🤯



After receiving a free drop from a sprinkler in the rough, Robert MacIntyre hits a STUNNING shot to set up eagle! #GenesisScottishOpen pic.twitter.com/aLdf8IHmAu — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 14, 2024

The Scot, who has said this is the event he most wants to win, made the eagle putt to tie the Australian for the lead.

Scott, playing ahead, parred his final hole for a closing 67 to sit at 17 under, with MacIntyre having two holes to play.

The 27-year-old, buoyed by a raucous crowd, made a 5-footer for par at the 17th and then birdied the final hole, his putt dropping into the hole on its last revolution from 22 feet, for a thrilling victory.