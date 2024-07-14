 Skip navigation
IndyCar at Iowa ends in terrifying crash for Sting Ray Robb, who is in good condition; Power wins race
The 152nd Open - Previews
What is the 2024 Open Championship playoff format at Royal Troon?
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15finish_240714__152511.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

McLaughlin: ‘Dont’ sleep on us’ after Iowa
Palou rebounds for runner-up finish at Iowa
Power credits fuel save for IndyCar win at Iowa

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
IndyCar at Iowa ends in terrifying crash for Sting Ray Robb, who is in good condition; Power wins race
The 152nd Open - Previews
What is the 2024 Open Championship playoff format at Royal Troon?
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15finish_240714__152511.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

McLaughlin: ‘Dont’ sleep on us’ after Iowa
Palou rebounds for runner-up finish at Iowa
Power credits fuel save for IndyCar win at Iowa

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Robert MacIntyre gets huge free drop en route to eagle, birdies last to win Scottish Open

  
Published July 14, 2024 02:47 PM
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
July 13, 2024 07:31 PM
Home country hero Robert MacIntyre surged up the leaderboards during the third round of the Scottish Open, firing a 7-under-63, the lowest round of the day. He trails Ludvig Åberg by just two headed into the final round.

Trailing Adam Scott by two shots on the par-5 16th at the Genesis Scottish Open, Robert MacIntyre hit his tee ball into impossibly thick heather in the right rough.

His practice swing for his second shot took with it a massive clump of grass. It also revealed to him, according to rules officials, that he was standing on a sprinkler head.

MacIntyre was awarded a free drop – into a far more advantageous lie – and then hit a 7-iron from nearly 250 yards to within 6 feet of the hole.

The Scot, who has said this is the event he most wants to win, made the eagle putt to tie the Australian for the lead.

Scott, playing ahead, parred his final hole for a closing 67 to sit at 17 under, with MacIntyre having two holes to play.

The 27-year-old, buoyed by a raucous crowd, made a 5-footer for par at the 17th and then birdied the final hole, his putt dropping into the hole on its last revolution from 22 feet, for a thrilling victory.