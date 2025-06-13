 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres
Giants at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
‘By no means’ is Scottie Scheffler out of contention after 73-71 start at U.S. Open
Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles
Angels at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

Top Clips

nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_golf_samburnsrd2intv_250613.jpg
Burns reflects on 65 during Round 2 of U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rory McIlroy begins second round of U.S. Open with two double bogeys in first three holes

  
Published June 13, 2025 02:45 PM
Chamblee pinpoints Rory's swing flaw in Round 1
June 12, 2025 09:01 PM
After Rory McIlroy sputtered down the stretch to a 4-over 74 in the opening round at Oakmont, Brandel Chamblee breaks down a swing flaw from McIlroy's Thursday on Live From the U.S. Open.

After opening in 4-over 74, Rory McIlroy needed a good start Friday to get back in the U.S. Open mix.

Didn’t happen.

McIlroy’s tee shot at the par-4 first finished in an impossible lie in the left fairway bunker. He chopped out into the thick grass and played his third shot into the greenside rough.

McIlroy eventually carded a double-bogey 6 to fall to 6 over. He parred the second but again made double at the par-4 third — again driving into a fairway bunker — and fell outside the projected cut line at 8 over.

McIlroy, who missed the cut last week in Canada, hasn’t missed back-to-back cuts in a Tour season since May 2012. He has only three missed cuts in his last 21 majors starts.