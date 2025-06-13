Rory McIlroy begins second round of U.S. Open with two double bogeys in first three holes

After opening in 4-over 74, Rory McIlroy needed a good start Friday to get back in the U.S. Open mix.

Didn’t happen.

McIlroy’s tee shot at the par-4 first finished in an impossible lie in the left fairway bunker. He chopped out into the thick grass and played his third shot into the greenside rough.

Rough start for Rory on Friday.



It's an opening double bogey. He's now +6 for the championship. pic.twitter.com/WJWKSrr7Nm — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2025

McIlroy eventually carded a double-bogey 6 to fall to 6 over. He parred the second but again made double at the par-4 third — again driving into a fairway bunker — and fell outside the projected cut line at 8 over.

McIlroy, who missed the cut last week in Canada, hasn’t missed back-to-back cuts in a Tour season since May 2012. He has only three missed cuts in his last 21 majors starts.