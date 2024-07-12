Rory McIlroy trying to ‘enjoy my success’ in life off the course

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Rory McIlroy detailed earlier this week how he spent the days wandering around New York City, embracing self-reflection after his heartbreaking loss at the U.S. Open. That introspection, it seems, went well beyond his golf game.

“Sometimes I need to take a step back and appreciate what I’ve done in my career and enjoy my success,” McIlroy said following the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open. “I don’t really enjoy my success. I haven’t been on a vacation in the last four or five years, so I think stepping back and enjoying myself a little bit more away from my game and my career is a really important thing.”

McIlroy said he couldn’t remember the last time he had a “proper” vacation and added that he has no real hobbies, both issues he hopes to correct.

“I like travelling, I like seeing new places,” he said. “Going up to New York after Pinehurst, I enjoy that. I enjoy eating at new restaurants and going to new vineyards and enjoying new wines. A bit of a foodie. I enjoy seeing new parts of the world.”

McIlroy said the soul-searching that followed his loss at Pinehurst gave way to two weeks of practice to prepare for the year’s final major next week at The Open Championship and despite some missed opportunities late Friday at the Renaissance Club, he was still pleased with the state of his game.

“I felt like I left a few out there,” he said. “Had some good chances coming down the last few holes and missed a little one on 16 and had a good chance on 17 there that just slipped by. It’s two solid scores to open the tournament and obviously right into the mix going into the weekend.”