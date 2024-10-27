 Skip navigation
Ruoning Yin wins third LPGA title of season as Jeeno Thitikul falls short again in Malaysia

  
Published October 27, 2024 08:15 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Starting her final round in a three-way tie for the lead, Ruoning Yin shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday to win the LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia by one stroke for her second title this month.

Yin of China finished at 23-under 265 after a safe two-putt on the final hole held off Thai player Jeeno Thitikul (66), who was also runner-up at last year’s event after losing the second longest playoff in LPA Tour history .

Yin had a dominant six-shot win at LPGA Shanghai earlier this month and also won the 2024 Dow Championship in June, where she partnered with Thitikul.

“I had such great year last year I was wondering if I can win again, what if I can’t, such things,” Yin said. “But I think I just really learned that I just need to enjoy myself out here and have fun, happy, so that’s what I do.”

South Korea’s Haeran Ryu shot a 67 and was two shots behind Yin.

American Bailey Tardy, who shot the round’s equal best of 65, and second-round leader Maja Stark (70) of Sweden were tied for fourth at 16-under 272.

Hannah Green, who earned her third victory of 2024 and sixth of her career last week in South Korea, also carded a 65 to finish sixth at 15-under 273. She was tied with American Marina Alex (69), Hsu Wei-Ling Hsu (68) and Hye-Jin Choi (66).

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France was 11 strokes behind Yin after a 72 and was tied for 12th.