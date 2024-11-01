Saturday play at LPGA event in Japan washed out because of tropical storm

Saturday play at the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic was washed out because of the effects of Tropical Storm Kong-Rey.

The LPGA announced ahead of the third round that the Seta Golf Course in Shinga would be closed. The third round is scheduled to resume on Sunday with the event being reduced to 54 holes.

Japan’s Hana Wakimoto leads through two rounds. She stands at 13 under par, two shots clear of American Yealimi Noh and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn.

This is the last of four events on the LPGA’s Asia swing, before the tour plays one tournament in Hawaii and two in Florida to close the season.