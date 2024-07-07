 Skip navigation
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
BMW International Open - Day Four
Ewen Ferguson bets on himself, joins 4 DP World Tour pros into The Open
CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2024 STAGE 9
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_indy_dixoncaroff_240707.jpg
Dixon’s car stalls before green flag at Mid-Ohio
nbc_indy_midohionxt_240707.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_240707.jpg
TDF leader Pogacar feels ‘confident’ after Stage 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson wins BMW International Open, earns spot at Royal Troon

  
Published July 7, 2024 02:43 PM
MUNICH — Ewen Ferguson won the BMW International Open by two shots on Sunday for his third DP World Tour title — and clinched a spot in The Open taking place in his native Scotland this month.

The 168th-ranked Ferguson smiled as he rotated both of his shoulders before tapping in the winning putt for a final round of 4-under 68 at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Both of his other titles came in 2022 — at the Qatar Masters and the ISPS Handa World Invitational — but this latest one felt extra special because of the bonus prize that came with it.

Ferguson will now be in the field at Royal Troon in western Scotland, which isn’t too far from his birthplace of Glasgow.

In a tearful interview after his round, Ferguson said: “The Open Championship is a tournament that everyone wants to play in. I feel like I can do well there.”

Completing his impending homecoming, Ferguson will also be playing in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick next week. The Open takes place the week after.

Ferguson was tied with Jordan Smith going into the final round. Smith shot 70 and was tied for second place with David Micheluzzi (68).