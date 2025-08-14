Preston Stout the only top-10 amateur in the world to advance at U.S. Amateur

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
NL East-leading Phillies going with a 6-man rotation when Aaron Nola returns on Sunday
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays
Cubs place catcher Miguel Amaya on the 10-day IL and bring up Owen Caissie from Triple-A Iowa
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
Tomoyuki Sugano earns 10th victory as Orioles outlast Mariners 5-3 after long rain delay

Top Clips

nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_nba_schedreleasereax_250814.jpg
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
NL East-leading Phillies going with a 6-man rotation when Aaron Nola returns on Sunday
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays
Cubs place catcher Miguel Amaya on the 10-day IL and bring up Owen Caissie from Triple-A Iowa
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
Tomoyuki Sugano earns 10th victory as Orioles outlast Mariners 5-3 after long rain delay

Top Clips

nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_nba_schedreleasereax_250814.jpg
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Preston Stout the only top-10 amateur in the world to advance at U.S. Amateur

  
Published August 14, 2025 06:27 PM
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
August 13, 2025 10:00 PM
Relive the best moments from the Round of 64 at the 2025 U.S. Amateur Championship hosted by The Olympic Club in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO — Top-ranked amateur Jackson Koivun didn’t make a birdie until his final hole for the second straight round in the U.S. Amateur. The difference Thursday was he was eliminated at The Olympic Club, along with three others from the top 10 in the world amateur ranking.

Oklahoma State junior Preston Stout, the medalist in stroke-play qualifying and the No. 4-ranked amateur, became the only player from the top 10 to advance, taking the lead for the first time on the 13th hole before winning, 2 and 1, over David Liechty.

Koivun, who tied for fifth in the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour two weeks ago, squeaked by in his opening match. He wasn’t so fortunate in the second round, as Illinois junior Max Herendeen took the lead on the seventh hole and led the rest of the day, winning, 3 and 2.

Virginia senior Ben James, the No. 2 amateur in the world, made bogey on the 18th hole to lose to Mason Howell, the 18-year-old from Georgia who qualified for the U.S. Open this year with rounds of 63-63 from the Atlanta sectional.

Two other players from the top 10 failed to advance.

Niall Shiels Donegan, who won the last two holes with birdies for a 1-up victory over Luke Poulter on Wednesday, took down Christiaan Maas of South Africa (No. 9 in the amateur ranking), 1 up. Donegan, who plays under the Scottish flag and lives in the Bay Area, birdied the par-5 17th hole for a 1-up lead and the 18th hole was halved with pars.

Pepperdine senior Mahanth Chirravuri took a 2-up lead on the fifth hole and seventh-ranked Jase Summy could not get any closer as Chirravuri advanced, 3 and 2.

Also advancing was John Daly II, the son of two-time major champion John Daly, who beat Nate Smith, 2 and 1.

The round of 16 was Thursday afternoon, with the quarterfinals scheduled for Friday.