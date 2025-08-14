Tomoyuki Sugano earns 10th victory as Orioles outlast Mariners 5-3 after long rain delay

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
NL East-leading Phillies going with a 6-man rotation when Aaron Nola returns on Sunday
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays
Cubs place catcher Miguel Amaya on the 10-day IL and bring up Owen Caissie from Triple-A Iowa
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
Drake Maye fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_nba_schedreleasereax_250814.jpg
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
NL East-leading Phillies going with a 6-man rotation when Aaron Nola returns on Sunday
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays
Cubs place catcher Miguel Amaya on the 10-day IL and bring up Owen Caissie from Triple-A Iowa
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
Drake Maye fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_nba_schedreleasereax_250814.jpg
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tomoyuki Sugano earns 10th victory as Orioles outlast Mariners 5-3 after long rain delay

  
Published August 14, 2025 06:47 PM
Judge's injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
July 28, 2025 11:16 AM
Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher examine the betting market for the AL MVP award, discussing why the injury to New York Yankees star Aaron Judge opens the door for both Cal Raleigh and Tarik Skubal.

BALTIMORE (AP) Rookie Tomoyuki Sugano earned his 10th victory by working 5 1/3 sharp innings before a lengthy rain delay, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Thursday.

Julio Rodríguez homered for Seattle, which has dropped consecutive games since winning eight in a row. The Mariners (67-55) fell 1 1/2 games behind AL West-leading Houston.

Catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors with 45 home runs, was out of Seattle’s starting lineup for only the fifth time this season. He walked as pinch-hitter in the ninth.

Sugano (10-5) won back-to-back starts for the first time. The 35-year-old from Japan threw 81 pitches and was pulled after the 2-hour, 18-minute delay.

Rodriguez hit reliever Rico Garcia’s fourth pitch after play resumed into the bleachers in right-center, a two-run shot to bring the Mariners within 5-2.

Dietrich Enns allowed Randy Arozarena’s one-out RBI grounder in the ninth, but retired Josh Naylor on one pitch to earn his first save since Sept. 20, 2021.

The Orioles took the lead against Logan Evans (6-5) in the fourth inning. Jordan Westburg scored on Evans’ two-out wild pitch, and Ryan Mountcastle moved from first to third on the same play when Evans couldn’t field catcher Mitch Garver’s throw. After Daniel Johnson walked, Mountcastle scored when he and Johnson executed a double steal. Johnson came around on Jeremiah Jackson’s RBI single.

Baltimore added Gunnar Henderson’s RBI double and Mountcastle’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Evans allowed three runs --- two earned --- in four innings and matched the shortest outing of his 15-start career.

Orioles reliever Keegan Akin got Naylor to ground out to second to end the seventh, stranding two runners and preserving a 5-2 lead.

Sugano is 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA in his last four starts.

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (8-6, 3.19 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against the host New York Mets. Baltimore has not announced its pitching plans for Friday’s game at Houston.