Scottie Scheffler working with new putting coach, who also works with Ryder Cup foe

  
Published September 25, 2023 12:15 PM

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy – After spending much of this season answering questions about his putting issues, Scottie Scheffler has gone in a new direction to find answers.

Scheffler was spotted working with putting coach Phil Kenyon on Monday at the Ryder Cup. According to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, Scheffler started working with Kenyon last week in Dallas.

Scheffler’s putting issues have been well-documented this season with the world No. 1 finishing the year first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off-the-tee, approach the green, tee-to-green and total, but 151st (out of 184 players) in strokes gained: putting.

Given the scrutiny of the Ryder Cup, it is an interesting week to make such a dramatic change and Kenyon, who also works with Tommy Fleetwood, will need to juggle his schedule at Marco Simone to accommodate players from both teams.