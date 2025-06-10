 Skip navigation
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman goes on 10-day injured list with hurt right hand

  
Published June 10, 2025 04:28 PM

DENVER — San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with inflammation in his right hand after a weekend injury against Atlanta.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Chapman hurt his hand in the eighth inning Sunday when he slid back into first base on a pickoff attempt.

The 32-year-old Chapman is batting .243 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in 65 games during his second season with the Giants, who last September received a six-year, $151 million contract through 2030.

He hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 win over the Braves on Saturday.

San Francisco recalled infielder Christian Koss from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday ahead of the series opener at Colorado.

The Giants were riding a five-game winning streak — each of those victories by one run, and they have played seven consecutive one-run games overall.