PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler T-3 with fill-in caddie at FedEx St. Jude: ‘Just ball wasn’t going in’
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - First Round
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Collins homers off Diaz in the 9th inning to give MLB-best Brewers a 7-6 walk-off win over Mets

Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace

Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace

Phillies going back to facing the National League after MLB record 21 interleague games in a row

  
Published August 10, 2025 06:57 PM
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
August 5, 2025 10:27 AM
The Dan Patrick Show makes the case for Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber to win the MLB MVP this season, discussing his candidacy over Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong and Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) The Philadelphia Phillies are finally going back to facing their own league.

Philadelphia wrapped up an MLB record of 21 consecutive interleague games with a 4-2 win Sunday against the Texas Rangers to complete a three-game series sweep. The Phillies finished 13-8 in that span, and are 24-15 overall against American League opponents this season.

According to the Phillies, the previous MLB record was 15 in a row “done by hundreds of times by other clubs.”

Their game Monday night at Cincinnati will be the first for the Phillies against a fellow National League team since a 2-1 win at San Diego on July 13, the last game before the four-day All-Star break.

All seven of the Phillies’ series since the All-Star break have been against AL opponents, accounting for nearly half of the 48 interleague games they will play all season. They have three more interleague series, all at home, against Seattle, Kansas City and then Minnesota to wrap up the regular season.