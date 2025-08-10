Collins homers off Diaz in the 9th inning to give MLB-best Brewers a 7-6 walk-off win over Mets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Isaac Collins hit a solo homer off Mets closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning and the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to nine games with a 7-6, walk-off win over New York on Sunday.

The Brewers trailed 5-0 early and tied it a 6-all in the eighth on Joey Ortiz’s two-out RBI single off the glove of diving first baseman Pete Alonso.

After Nick Mears (3-3) tossed a scoreless top half of the ninth, Collins sent a 2-2 pitch from Diaz (5-2) 363 feet to right field for his eighth homer.

The Mets lost their seventh straight game and fell 5 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Philadelphia.

William Contreras had two homers for the Brewers, a solo shot to open a three-run fourth, and a two-run homer in the fifth, his 12th, to pull Milwaukee within 6-5.

The Mets scored in each of the first four innings for a five-run lead against Quinn Priester, who had won his previous 10 decisions.

New York scored two in the first on RBI singles by Juan Soto and Jeff McNeil. Brett Baty opened the second with his 12th home run and Ronny Mauricio’s RBI single made it 3-0 in the third.

Cedric Mullins led off the fourth with his 16th home run before the Brewers answered with three runs in the bottom half on Conteras’ homer and Ortiz’s two-run single with two out. Alonso’s RBI double put the Mets up 6-3 in the fifth.

Key moment

The Brewers had runners on first and third with one out in the seventh, but Tyler Rogers coaxed Andrew Vaughn into an inning-ending double-play grounder to short.

Key stat

Priester, who had not lost in 12 appearances, including nine starts, since May 13, was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Up next

RHP Freddy Peralta (13-5, 3.03) starts for the Brewers on Monday against Pirates LHP Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.77).

The Mets are idle Monday before opening a three-game home series against Atlanta.