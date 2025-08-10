 Skip navigation
Reds beat Pirates 14-8, Andujar hits first home run with Cincinnati

  
August 10, 2025

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andujar hit his first home run with Cincinnati, Spencer Steer and Noelvi Marte had three hits and four RBIs each, and the Reds outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-8 on Sunday to earn a split in the four-game series.

Andujar, who hit a three-run shot to the rotunda in left field in a four-run second inning, hit six homers for the Athletics before being traded at the deadline. He was also in the middle of the Reds’ decisive three-run rally in the sixth inning that broke a 4-4 tie.

Elly De La Cruz and Andujar hit back-to-back singles off Yohan Ramírez (1-1) to begin the sixth and, one out later, Marte hit a tiebreaking double. Steer followed with a two-run double to put the Reds ahead 7-4.

Steer hit a two-run homer in the eighth to make it 9-5 and Marte connected on a three-run homer during a five-run ninth.

The teams combined for 30 hits, including 16 by the Pirates led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with three hits and two RBIs.

Scott Barlow (6-0) retired only one of three batters he faced.

Reds starter Zach Littell gave up four runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Pirates starter Mike Burrows lasted five innings and allowed four runs on three hits while striking out six.

Key moment

The Pirates scored three runs, two on a throwing error by second baseman Matt McLain, in the eighth inning to get within 9-8. Graham Ashcraft struck out Jared Triolo with a runner on second base to end the threat.

Key stat

The Reds have gone 40 series without being swept, dating to last season.

Up next

Reds: Open a three-game home series Monday night against Philadelphia with LHP Andrew Abbott (8-2, 2.34 ERA) facing RHP Taijuan Walker (4-5, 3.53).

Pirates: LHP Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.77) pitches against RHP Freddy Peralta (13-5, 3.03) on Monday night in the first of three in Milwaukee.