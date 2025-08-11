 Skip navigation
DK Metcalf fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 10, 2025 09:29 PM
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

DK Metcalf 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Metcalf’s production dipped in Seattle’s inefficient 2024 offense.
  • Traded to Pittsburgh to be WR1 alongside Aaron Rodgers.
  • Touchdown upside hinges on developing chemistry with 41-year-old Rodgers.

DK MetcalfWR - Pittsburgh SteelersBye:5
Age: 27HT: 6-4WT: 229

2024: Metcalf last season failed to crack 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2021 in a chaotic Seahawks offense that was among the most inefficient units in the league. His efficiency metrics decreased significantly in 2024 and he managed a mere five touchdowns over 15 games, a career low for the big-bodied wideout. Metcalf was 22nd in receiving yards last year and 15th in yards per reception.

What’s changed: The Steelers acquired Metcalf from the Seahawks in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. They also signed QB Aaron Rodgers and dealt WR George Pickens to the Cowboys.

2025 Outlook: Metcalf profiles as the locked-in WR1 for Pittsburgh after they grew tired of Pickens and traded him to Dallas. That should help for fantasy purposes, though Metcalf remains an uncertain fit with Rodgers, 41, whose play was erratic and at times disastrous in 2024. Steelers beat writers believe Metcalf will develop into Rodgers’ main target in high-leverage situations, including in the red zone. That could help Metcalf achieve WR2 status on the strength of touchdown production. It all depends on how he meshes with Rodgers.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 SEA 17 90 141 1048 11.6 61.6 6 6 227 182 137
2023 SEA 16 66 119 1114 16.9 69.6 8 8 225 192 159
2024 SEA 15 66 108 992 15 66.1 5 5 191 158 125
PROJ. 2025 PIT 17 71 125 1077 15.1 63.3 5 5 208 172 136

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

