HLs: 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Decorated Megha Ganne adds U.S. Women’s Amateur title in seventh and final try
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
DK Metcalf fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Jakobi Meyers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Decorated Megha Ganne adds U.S. Women’s Amateur title in seventh and final try
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
DK Metcalf fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Jakobi Meyers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship
August 10, 2025 11:20 PM
Relive the best moments from the 2025 U.S. Women's Amateur championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
Related Videos
11:22
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
13:59
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
13:48
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64
03:02
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur trophy presentation
09:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
10:14
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
08:50
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship 2025, Finals
09:04
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
Latest Clips
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
08:24
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
02:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
06:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
08:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
09:28
Rivera, 17, becomes 1st-time U.S. all-around champ
05:15
Wong fights to the end in second-place finish
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
04:07
Blakely shows out on bars, beam at nationals
11:20
Highlights: Boeing Classic, final round
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
02:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
07:27
Richard runner-up to Hong at U.S. Championships
12:52
Hong runs away with all-around title at nationals
05:29
Malone shows off on bars, rings at nationals
07:32
What riders said after Ironman Motocross
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue