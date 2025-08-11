Jakobi Meyers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Jakobi Meyers 2025 Fantasy Preview

Jakobi Meyers WR - Las Vegas Raiders Bye:8 Age: 28 HT: 6-2 WT: 193

2024: Meyers in 2024 was quietly 12th in wideout receptions and 17th in receiving yards while catching passes from two of the least accurate quarterbacks in the game. Targeted on a decent 23 percent of his pass routes, Meyers was a solid No. 2 option behind Brock Bowers. His 2024 yards per route was above his career mark, quite the feat considering his QBs.

What’s changed: Pete Carroll was hired as the Raiders head coach and Chip Kelly as the team’s offensive coordinator. The team acquired QB Geno Smith from the Seahawks and drafted WR Jack Bech and WR Dont’e Thornton.

Outlook: Meyers could be among the sneakiest fantasy values on the draft board this summer with a massive upgrade at quarterback and an offensive coordinator who has proven adept at getting the most from his skill position players. Meyers will be Vegas’ clear No. 1 receiver catching passes from one of the league’s most accurate passers. His target numbers could be surprising even if the Raiders are a run-first team. Opposing defenses focusing their attention on Bowers should help Meyers in 2025. He’s a good target for drafters who don’t take wideouts in the first few rounds.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 NE 14 67 96 804 12 57.4 6 6 180 147 113 2023 LV 16 71 106 807 11.4 50.4 8 10 219 183 148 2024 LV 15 87 129 1027 11.8 68.5 4 4 218 175 131 PROJ. 2025 LV 17 74 116 850 11.4 50 6 6 197 160 123

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

