How to watch LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

The Commissioner’s Cup continues this week with an LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces showdown this Wednesday, June 11, at 10 PM ET. The last time these two teams went head-to-head was on May 30, when the Aces won 96-81.

The Sparks lost 89-81 to the Golden State Valkyries in overtime on Monday night. Kelsey Plum scored a team-high 24 points and dished out 7 assists, reaching a milestone of 1,000 career assists in the fourth quarter. Dearica Hamby was named the Sparks’ Player of the Game, finishing with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Los Angeles has just one win in the last five games.

The Aces are also coming off a loss to the Valkyries, falling 95-68 on Saturday. It was the team’s second loss by at least 20 points this season, following a 102-82 to the Seattle Storm on May 25.

Head coach Becky Hammon was frustrated by the team’s lack of effort.

“I told them effort has to come from your heart. The schemes, the discipline, the habits -- that’s your head, " said Hammon after the game. “Right now, we not only have a heart issue, but it’s [becoming] a head issue. I’m not going to coach effort. It’s one thing I can’t deal with. You are in charge of your effort.”

A’ja Wilson, last year’s MVP, finished with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

“We’ve got to do a better job as a team, understanding what teams want to take away from us,” said Wilson. “Everyone knows how talented we are, so we have to pick it apart.”

How to watch LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces:

When: Wednesday, June 11

Wednesday, June 11 Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV Time: 10 PM ET

10 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: YouTube TV

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

June 1-17: Commissioner’s Cup Tournament

July 1: Commissioner’s Cup Championship

July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break

July 19: WNBA All-Star Game

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

