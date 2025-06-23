Diamondbacks at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 23

It’s Monday, June 23 and the Diamondbacks (39-38) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (25-53). Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Shane Smith for Chicago.

Arizona is coming off a 4-2 loss at Colorado on Sunday, but won three games prior to that behind 28 runs scored. The Diamondbacks have won eight of the past 12 games. However, this is the seventh road game of a nine-game road trip for Arizona that started in Toronto, then Colorado and now Chicago.

The White Sox are coming off its second won series of the month after beating the Blue Jays in two out of three games. Chicago won on Sunday, 4-2, and will fly back from Toronto to host Arizona in their first meeting of the season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at White Sox

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: ARID, CHSN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-129), White Sox (+109)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at White Sox

Pitching matchup for June 23, 2025: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Shane Smith

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez, (2-4, 5.93 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts White Sox: Shane Smith, (3-4, 2.85 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at White Sox

The Diamondbacks have won 12 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

The Diamondbacks are 8-4 over the last 12 games with 7 of those wins coming by 2 or more runs

Chicago is 2-9 over the last 11 games and lost 5 of those games by 2 or more runs

The White Sox are 4-10 overall this season when Shane Smith pitches and 3-1 in the past four

pitches and 3-1 in the past four The Diamondbacks are 5-7 when Eduardo Rodriguez pitches this season and 1-2 in the last three

