Scottie Scheffler’s drive was headed straight into the woods – and then it wasn’t

Scottie Scheffler can’t complain about this bounce.

After two days of mud balls and what Scheffler described as bad breaks, the world No. 1 received an absolute gift from a tree right of Quail Hollow’s par-4 eighth hole during Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship.

Scheffler had just tied the lead at 7 under when he came out of his tee shot at the 316-yard hole, his ball slicing well right and seemingly deep into the woods. But next think everyone saw was Scheffler’s ball kicking out of the trees and back into the fairway, just 42 yards from the hole.

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than straight.



Scheffler finds the trees… and the fairway. 🌲➡️😅 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/0UXQLiXchG — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2025

While Scheffler would miss a 9-footer for what would’ve been his fourth birdie in five holes, it could’ve been worse.

Scheffler spoke to reporters on Friday, saying, “It’s always frustrating when you lose shots really just due to a bad break and not really making a poor swing.”

A day later, Scheffler surely would call this one a great break after a poor swing.