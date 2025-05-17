 Skip navigation
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
Clark's triple-double leads Fever past Sky 93-58 as tempers flare after hard foul in 3rd quarter
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
Jon Rahm hits fan in the head with errant approach shot Saturday at PGA
Riggs:Heim.jpeg
Corey Heim tells Layne Riggs: 'Calm down or else someone's going to take care of you'

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kornackihit4_250517.jpg
Family ties at the Preakness with Kornacki
nbc_horse_stronach_250517.jpg
Stronach on Pimlico: 'Change is good'
nbc_horse_kornackihit3_250517.jpg
Kornacki shares wildest Preakness Stakes moments

Scottie Scheffler’s drive was headed straight into the woods – and then it wasn’t

  
Published May 17, 2025 05:22 PM

Scottie Scheffler can’t complain about this bounce.

After two days of mud balls and what Scheffler described as bad breaks, the world No. 1 received an absolute gift from a tree right of Quail Hollow’s par-4 eighth hole during Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship.

Scheffler had just tied the lead at 7 under when he came out of his tee shot at the 316-yard hole, his ball slicing well right and seemingly deep into the woods. But next think everyone saw was Scheffler’s ball kicking out of the trees and back into the fairway, just 42 yards from the hole.

While Scheffler would miss a 9-footer for what would’ve been his fourth birdie in five holes, it could’ve been worse.

Scheffler spoke to reporters on Friday, saying, “It’s always frustrating when you lose shots really just due to a bad break and not really making a poor swing.”

A day later, Scheffler surely would call this one a great break after a poor swing.